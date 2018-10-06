Blessing of the Animals
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will have a “Blessing of the Animals” ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. today at Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive. The Knights of Columbus Council 7672 will provide medallions for each pet, and ice cream for the pets and their owners. Free-will donations will be accepted.
