Englewood Carvers
The Englewood Wood Carvers will begin their 15th year of carving. The group will start back up at noon Friday at Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. For more information, call 410-320-1489.
Blessing of the Animals
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will have a "Blessing of the Animals" ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive. The Knights of Columbus Council 7672 will provide medallions for each pet, and ice cream for the pets and their owners. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Chefs Cooking for Kids
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is all set for Chefs Cooking for Kids, planned for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Individual tickets are $45 and include unlimited samplings of delicious menu items from Englewood's finest restaurants and caterers. There will be live entertainment throughout the event, and a silent auction.
For more information about tickets or group tables, or to contribute a silent auction basket, contact Ashley Kilmer at 941-488-4009 or akilmer@bbbssun.org. For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters or how to volunteer, visit bbbssun.org.
Wine & Fashion Show
The Woman's Council of Realtors will present "A Perfect Pairing" Wine & Fashion Show, set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at The Hills Restaurant at Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 266 Rotonda Circle. In addition to the fashion show there will be chance and silent auctions, a wine toss for a cause, and more. Tickets are $50 in advance, $75 at the door, and include heavy hors d'oeuvres and a drink ticket. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Family Promise. For information, email MaryJoCladius@MSCMortgage.com or call 941-662-8598.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Rotonda Woman's Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club will meet Oct. 11 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by meeting at 10 a.m. This month the Club’s Signature Project Domestic Violence Awareness will host a very special guest speaker representing the Denise Amber Lee Foundation. The group is a diversified International organization that encourages membership for those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community and those less fortunate. For further information, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact membership chairman Clare at 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents and guests are always welcome.
Cook with Chef Warren
Charlotte County Community Services will present Cooking with Chef Warren, a free program held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Chef Warren Caterson is the author of "Table for Two" and other books that teach cooking healthy and inexpensive meals. Oct. 11's program will be Italian Cuisine. For more information, call the library at 941-681-3739.
Golfers with disabilities
The Rotonda Golf & Country Club & Long Marsh Golf Club will host The Florida Open for Golfers with Disabilities at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at the course, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. The goal is to have fun playing golf, while raising awareness of accessibility issues concerning golfers with disabilities and/or mobility challenges. The $50 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart fee, range balls, prizes and awards banquet buffet. Additional buffets for non-competing attendees are $11.
This event is sponsored by Florida Golf Magazine. For tournament details call the tournament director, Joe Stine at 863-227-2751 or 863-294-2621 or email at joestine@floridagolfmagazine.com.
Trick or Trot Trail Run
The annual Zoomers' Trick or Trot 5k Trail Run is set 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at Ann Dever Park on San Casa Drive in Englewood. Registration for this fundraising race is $25 by Oct. 17 and $30 after. (Guarantee your shirt size by registering by Oct. 13.) Proceeds benefit the Zoomer's Scholarship Fund for local students. For registration information, a course map and more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/TrickorTrot5KTrailRun
Zoomers is a community based nonprofit running club dedicated to the promotion of running, swimming and cycling, as well as other outdoor activities to improve overall health and well-being. For more about the club, visit zoomersrun.com.
Fall Festival planned
Fall is here and the Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living is planning an old-fashioned Fall Festival. Enjoy pumpkins, scarecrows, spiced apple cider, games, prizes and delectable fall treats. The first 25 attendees receive a free pie. This is a free event, set for 2:30 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Oct. 17 at 550 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West. For more information, call 941-698-1198
Book sale
The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library are planning a Fill-A-Bag of Books sale. The sale will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at the library, 3450 N. McCall Road, Englewood. The Friends members will provide the bags. Paper bags are $5 and cloth bags are $10. Buyers can fill as many bags as they buy.
Jewelry fundraiser
The members of the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club in Englewood invite women and girls of all ages to attend a unique jewelry fundraising event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at their clubhouse, 51 N. Maple St. The club will be filled with jewelry of all types including vintage, retro, costume, fashion, antique, unique and one-of-a-kind, for your shopping pleasure. All jewelry is pre-owned but has been reconditioned, buffed and polished to look its best. Admission is a piece of your jewelry or $3. Make a jewelry donation to the Woman's Club by Oct. 15, and get VIP admittance to start shopping at 12:30 p.m. All proceeds from this fundraiser help support of local charities and upkeep of the historic clubhouse which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Call Barbara at 941-474-9762 for more information. If no answer, please leave a message.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will be hosting an Arts & Crafts-Trash to Treasure-Swap Meet Day from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the post. Inside tables are available to vendors for $20. Outside parking spots for the Swap Meet (trunk sale) will be available for $10. No food vendors, please.
A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to The Southwest Florida Honor Flight program. Contact Laura at 941-662-5503 or email at Unit113ALA@aol.com for questions and vendor applications for this event.
Bazaar planned
The Elks and Elkettes of Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710, are planning a holiday bazaar and trunk sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the lodge, 303 Rotonda Blvd E., Rotonda West. There will be all kinds of items for sale to benefit the Elks charitable programs. Get a burger or hot dog with chips and soda for $5, or clam chowder for $4. Vendors are wanted. Contact Nancy Craig for more information at 941-457-7106.
Adult sailing class
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewood Sailing Association’s Adult Snowbird Class for those 18 and over. The 4-day class will be held daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5-8 at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Cost is $175 per person and registration is now open at the Englewood SKY Family Y. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing and are trained in CPR and First Aid. For additional information, contact Craig Keller at 941-276-3115 or the Y at 941-474-1234 or visit englewoodsailing.org.
F.A.M.E. Music City
The Friends for the Advancement of Music Education are getting ready for the Music City festival, set for the weekend of Nov. 9-10 at Pioneer Plaza, 349 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Organizers are booking dozens of bands and live performers for a nonstop weekend of entertainment. There will be food and merchandise vendors, a silent auction and fun. Proceeds from the festival go directly to purchase musical instruments for local music students at several area schools.
The festival is set for 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, and will continue from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. For information, follow F.A.M.E. Music City on Facebook.
Annual Craft Bazaar
The Rotonda West Woman’s Club Annual Craft Bazaar will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at a new location this year, the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. It will be rain or shine. The bazaar will again be offering our “Cookies by the Pound,” Coastal Boutique creations, Christmas gifts, decorations, wonderful sewn gifts from the Sew n Sew ladies, and much, much more. All items are handcrafted, and all profits go to help support our community.
Elks Hoop Shoot
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Englewood Lodge 2378 is holding its annual Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest at 9 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Englewood YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd. Boys and girls aged 8-13 are eligible to enter in one of six divisions. First-, second- and third-place winners will win certificates and trophies. First-place winners advance to the South Southwest district contest. Proof of age is required at registration. The Elks will serve refreshments at the conclusion of the competition. Entry is free. For more information, send an email to englewoodelks2378@comcast.net.
Waterfest Block Party
The public is invited to the free Englewood Beach Waterfest Block Party, set for 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 16 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood. A block of the downtown thoroughfare will be closed off to traffic, and more than 40 world-class speedboats from the OPA championship races will be on display. Come check out the boats, meet the crews visit the vendors, food trucks and beverage stations. The shops and restaurants in Historic Englewood will also be open for business. Visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com for more information.
BG Pier closed
The Boca Grande Fishing Pier, 5810 Gasparilla Road on Gasparilla Island, will be closed through Sept. 28 for grading and asphalt repairs on the access path. Charlotte County Recreation and parks asks people to use caution around the construction area.
The Jobean Fishing Pier, 5001 El Jobean Road, El Jobean, has reopened. The arking lot and path improvements have been completed.
For information, contact Brenda Sisk at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Englewood Senior Softball
Englewood Senior Softball is signing up players now. The league runs January trough mid-March. Open practice sessions are 8:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road. The league's mission is to provide recreational softball for men over 60. The Gold Division is for players over 60, Silver Division is over 67, and Bronze Division is for players over 67 with declining skills. Players can come out to practice, meet the players, sharpen their softball skills and have some fun. Registration forms for the 2019 season are available at the Englewood Sports Complex office building. Visit englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com or call 941-460-9645 for more information.
