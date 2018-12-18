ENGLEWOOD — His name may be lost in time, but Englewood United Methodist Church carries on a Christmas tradition a church member started 27 years ago.
More than 420 volunteers are preparing the church’s 27th annual free Community Christmas dinner.
Meals will be served — or delivered to those who are home-bound — noon to 3 p.m. Christmas Day in the church’s fellowship hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Shuttle service from the parking lot will be available at the church. Volunteers will greet diners and help seat them. As is custom, diners will be entertained with live music.
“There’s no reason to sit at home and mope around on Christmas day,” said Grace Talada who, with her husband Dick, has overseen the annual tradition for 13 years. When asked why she continues to volunteer, Grace said, “Because I can and I like it. I’ve made a lot of friends and acquaintances this way.”
A holiday tradition
No one remembers his name now, but a church member donated $1,000 to the church so it could serve a free holiday dinner on Christmas day 27 years ago, Talada said. The original donor didn’t want anyone to spend Christmas Day alone. That first year, she said, the church served about 300 meals — many more meals than anyone expected.
“We honor (the original donor) by telling his story,” Talada said. What he started blossomed into an annual tradition. Donations are appreciated, but the church doesn’t ask for donations. People are more than willing to donate to see that the Christmas meal remains an annual tradition. She estimates it costs $4 per meal.
Last Christmas, the church served 1,991 dinners of which 177 were delivered to homes. The church volunteers are preparing for 2,000 diners this year.
The meal itself is a traditional roasted turkey dinner with “grandma’s dressing,” mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, buttered corn, rolls, cranberry sauce, iced tea, hot tea, coffee, milk and pumpkin pie. Publix will also donate cookies, pies and bakery bread.
Talada is preparing gluten-free alternatives.
Special services
Church members will provide transportation services to the diners who cannot drive but want to enjoy their meals at the Fellowship Hall. Take-out orders can be made in advance and then picked up Christmas day at the church.
Deliveries to the home-bound should be made in advance by Thursday; however, last-minute requests can be made by 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.
For special services or for more information about the Christmas dinner, call 941-474-5588.
