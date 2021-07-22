Dearborn Stroll
Join merchants of Englewood's West Dearborn Street for a "Dearborn Stroll," set for 4-7 p.m. today (July 23). Many stores will be open in the evening with various discounts, raffles and more. Ivy’s on Dearborn will be celebrating its 12th Anniversary with music, nibbles, sips, discounts and a photo booth. Stop by and help support small businesses while enjoying an evening on Dearborn. Grab a friend and have some fun.
G.C. Herring Park meeting
Charlotte County Community Services has scheduled a second planning meeting for improvements to G.C. Herring Park, 3406 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. The improvements come from the 2020 1% local option sales tax. The meeting is 6 p.m. July 29 at the Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood and streamed on Facebook Live, www.facebook.com/charcoparks. For information, contact Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Art exhibit at Wellen Park
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will host an art reception for Kathleen Hartman and Pauline Sticker at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Hartman's art features her exceptional watercolors and pastel paintings and Sticker's medium is beautiful fused glasses. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25. The reception and exhibit is open to the public. Meet the artists and celebrate their arts. For additional information call the North Port Art Center at 941-423-6460.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Englewood Chamber has planned its golf scramble for July 31 at Long Marsh Golf Club, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. Registration is $500 and includes golf for a foursome, two carts, chances at prizes, continental breakfast and lunch, four shirts with your team logo on back, goody bags, an ad on the chamber's digital billboard for the weekend, plus food, drinks, camaraderie, fun and networking. Sign up your management team, employees or clients for a fun golf outing. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Register at englewoodchamber.com or call 941-474-5511 for more information.
Parks get fitness equipment
Charlotte County will begin installing outdoor fitness equipment along the walking paths beginning Aug. 2 at South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St. Punta Gorda, and Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Installation will take about two weeks. Park patrons are encouraged to use caution around the area. For information, email Lacey Solomon at Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call 941-613-3238.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Back to School Bash
The Englewood Family YMCA and Kids Needs of Englewood have planned a Back to School Bash, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7.
This year’s Bash is different than in the past. Parents can drive by the SKY Academy, 871 S. River Road, Englewood, and pick up backpacks with school supplies. Then they can go to the Kids’ Needs Closet at 272 S. Indiana Ave. (Englewood Shopping Center, next to Obee’s) and pick up bags with hygiene and toiletry supplies, plus socks, sneakers and underwear if needed. This is for children in all grades through 12, in public, private and home school. For information call the Englewood Family YMCA at 941-475-1234.
Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood is still collecting boys and girls shoes sized 10 to 4, and men's and women's sizes 5 to 8 for the Back to School Bash. Drop them off at Kids' Needs, or at Stevens the Florist, Key Agency or Country Hound Cafe or several other locations around town.
Fall basketball league
North Port Parks & Recreation Adult Basketball League is registering players 16 years and older for an 8-week fall basketball league. Games are 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Morgan Family Community Center starting Aug. 16. Teams will be divided into division of 40-years-and-older and 39-and-under. Download a team registration packet and find league rules at www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues. Team fee is $315. Call North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK(7275) to register.
North Port Art Center
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will exhibit art of Loveland Center and Adult Developmental Students from Aug. 7-27 with a reception at 6 p.m. Aug. 15. Please visit the art center for this special showing 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For additional information call 941-423-6460.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
The City of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Dive-In Movie at Aquatic Center
Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Attendees can enjoy a family friendly film and make some memories while taking a dip in our heated competition pool. Popcorn, nachos, and more will be available from concessions. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset. The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center, or at the Morgan Family Community Center. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information regarding the Dive-In Movie or other City events, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Grandparent’s Day Social
North Port's Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate Grandparent's Day with an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures are invited to bring children age 4 and up to participate in memorable crafts and goofy games, followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culvers. Fee is $3 per person. Preregister at http://bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay, at the Morgan or Mullen Community Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for assistance.
Mother & Son Night
Grab your '80s outfits and get ready to make memories at the annual North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Mother & Son night, set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures will have a gnarly time with their kids from kindergarten through sixth grade playing kickball, dodgeball and old-school relay races. The fee is $20 per couple, $10 per each additional person. Pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Pre-register at 941-429-PARK(7275) or http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Community yard sale
North Port's next Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the City Center Front Green, at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Find household items and support local business at the Crafter’s Corner, featuring handmade items from creative local vendors, giving attendees an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind items. Have something to sell? Reserve your space by stopping by the Morgan Center, or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275. The fee is $10 per space. Some tables are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis for $5.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Tropical Avenue will perform Top 40 dance, Latin, and island music, Motown, classic rock and standards. Admission and parking are free. Bring your chairs or blankets. Other seating which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will open at 6 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and there will be other food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. For more information or to download a vendor packet, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Wiffleball tournament
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department has planned a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament, set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. The team fee is $75 and teams are guaranteed at least two games and the opportunity to enjoy a post-tournament team social. Participants must be 16 or older. Teams must have at least four players and no more than seven. Registration opens on Aug. 2. Pick up a registration packet at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. from 5:30 a.m. Monday-Friday or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
VHS Classes of '80-'81 reunion
The Venice High School classes of 1980 and 1981 are planning a combined reunion for 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Chapel Creek Events Center, 3384 Kennedy Drive, Venice.
Members of the Class of 1981 will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their graduation. They will be joined by members of the Class of 1980, who had to postpone their 40th reunion due to the pandemic.
Dress is casual. GitChewSum Barbecue food truck will be there for food purchases. BYOB with bartenders will be serving drinks. Ice and cups will be provided. Visit www.chapelcreekevents.com to see the venue. Cost is $35 in advance by Sept. 24, or $45 at the door.
For Class of '80, please send name(s) on who is attending and a check made out to Pat Morgerson, 180 Treasure Road, Venice, FL 34293. Check VHS Florida Class of 1980 on Facebook for more information and updates. For Class of '81, send to information and checks to Maryanne Conlan, 3712 Key Place, Sarasota, FL 34239. Like "Class of 1981 VHS Reunion" on Facebook for more information and updates.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a "Not-So-Scary" Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy Spooktacular treats, fun photo stations, a mini-monster bash, and more. It's $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Sweetheart Ball
The North Port Parks & Recreation has planned a father-daughter Sweetheart Ball, set for 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Set sail for an evening of adventure, filled with dancing, dinner and dessert, craft-making, entertainment and a photo booth. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father-figures are welcome to attend with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall. There will also be a special sensory hour from 6-7 p.m. featuring less intense music and lighting sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening. The fee is $20 per couple and $10 per each additional attendee. Attendees can also register in person by stopping at the Morgan Family Community Center. For more information, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
