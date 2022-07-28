Sneakers & Socks drive
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is planning its third-annual Kicks for Kids new Sneakers and Socks Drive. It's set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (July 29) at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Drop off pairs of new sneakers and socks that will be distributed to local school children in need by the nonprofit Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood.
Beach playground rebuild
The playground at Englewood Beach, 2100 Beach Road, is closed to the public beginning Aug. 1 for replacement. The playground is anticipated to reopen Sept. 2.
Blood drive
The Rotary Club of Rotonda and the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have a OneBlood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the marina parking lot across the street from the Rotonda Golf & Country Club's Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a OneBlood towel, a Chick-fil-A coupon, and a wellness checkup. Register online for an appointment at OneBlood.org now and use sponsor code 64657.
Fish Fry at GCUMC
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, is having a fish fry from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. It's dine-in or drive-thru. A vegetarian option of tortellini in alfredo sauce is also available. This is a fundraiser for the church’s sister churches in Cuba (Nicaro and Frank Pais). Advance tickets are $15, and $5 for children under 12 at the church office. At the door, tickets are $16 and $6.
Bridge games
The Greater Venice Duplicate Club is holding ACBL-sanctioned games at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Games are 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Cost is $8. Those who need a partner can call club manager Margaret Tominosky at 941-223-3712. To learn more, visit bridgewebs.com.
NP adult basketball league
Sign-ups is open for North Port's Fall 2022 adult basketball league with the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. It's open to players 16 and older, playing at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Aug. 15-Oct. 20. Team fee is $315. Get forms at CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues, call 941-429-7275 or stop by the Morgan Family Community Center for information.
NP Back to School Bash
The North Port Young Professionals have planned its second free Back to School Bash for noon to 6 p.m. July 30 at the North Port City Green. Buy tickets for games, bounce houses, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, face painting, food, drinks and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the day. The event continues from 7-10 p.m. with live entertainment. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Back-to-school supply donations are being accepted. Proceeds will go to local North Port schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms. For more information, email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
Englewood Back to School Bash
The annual Englewood YMCA Back to School Bash will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 at SKY Academy Englewood, 871 S River Road. The free event will be a drive-by distribution again this year with backpacks, school supplies and toiletries. During these hours, the Kids Needs closet will also be open at 272 S. Indiana Ave. for distribution of shoes, socks and underwear for students of all ages. For more information, call the YMCA at 941-475-1234.
Meet the city manager
North Port Forward, a nonprofit organization, is sponsoring a Meet & Mingle series with North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Light refreshments available. North Port residents are invited, however registration is required at www.northportforward.com/events. For more information, call 941-888-0134.
Grandparent’s Day social
North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Grandparent’s Day social is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures may bring children ages 4 and can enjoy crafts and goofy games followed by an ice cream party. The fee is $3 per person. Register at bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay or call 941-429-7275 and select option 2.
Mother & Son Night
North Port's annual Mother & Son Night is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave. Try archery, fire building, and challenge mom to outdoor games. Attendees can cook their dinners, snacks and dessert over the fire they help build. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother figures are all welcome. It's $20 per couple and $10 per additional person. Registration is required and open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade at bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/MotherAndSon or call 941-429-7275.
