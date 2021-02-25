Food Truck Friday
Taste of Poland will be in place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, for Food Truck Friday at Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogis, kielbasa, stuffed cabbage, chicken cutlet, schnitzel. For dessert, it's Mr.Ed’s ice cream treats. Shop the Friends’ Ala Cart Book Cart at the curb. Watch for Facebook posts or click www.friendsofsspl.org, or call all Liz Napoli at 941-876-3586 for more information.
Project Graduation raffle
Support Lemon Bay High School's Project Graduation by playing their March Madness raffle. Tickets are $10 each, and every winning ticket goes back in to the drawing for the next day. Check out the LBHS Project Graduation Facebook page, or send an email to projgradlbhs@yahoo.com for more information. Get tickets by Feb. 28 to be in the drawings.
Creating with clay
Create a mermaid marionette necklace during a four-day hand-sculpting clay worship in March at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Sessions 6-8 p.m. Tuesday nights. Cost is $40, which includes supplies. To reserve a seat, call 423-6460.
Community yard sale
North Port Parks & Recreation's big Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27 at the City Center Front Green next to City Hall at 4970 City Hall Blvd. Find household items and the Crafter’s Corner. Changes may be necessary due to Covid-19. Please practice good physical distancing and wear a mask when proper distancing cannot be maintained. Stay home if you are feeling ill. Vendors should call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275 to reserve a $10 space.
Riders steak dinner
Amvets 312 Riders next steak dinner is 4:30-6:15 March 6 at the post, 5070 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. Get a cooked-to-order T-bone, baked potato, salad and dessert. Music by Bridget Philips from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Presale only for $14. Call 941 429-5403.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Starting March 1, families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Hazardous waste collection
This city of North Port is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event from 8:15 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13 outside North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. This is free for North Port residents. Crews will collect tires, pool chemicals, paint, cleaners, fertilizers, pesticides, prescription medications and sharps.
Short story group
The Englewood short story discussion group meets at 1 p.m. March 4 in the Pavilion Tiki Hut in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle. Please bring a mask, and 10 people may attend. This group previously met at Englewood Library and will now meets outdoors. No literary background is needed. Meetings are free. To get a copy of the H.H. Munro (pen name Saki) story "Tobermory" and to be on the attendance list, please email tamiamifl@comcast.net.
Spring football
The North Port Mustangs are signing up girls and boys for a spring tackle football league at Larry Thornstien Field in North Port. Boys and girls aged 5-14 are eligible to play. There is no weight limits, and teams are based on ages. Cost to play is $125, and includes a personalized jersey the player can keep. Organizers are planning for a 4-6-game season. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
Art exhibit
“Get Inspired by Architecture” runs through March 5 at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. See the beautiful art of buildings, structures and perspective. The art center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday- Friday Visit www.northportartcenter.org or call 423-6460 for information.
Swim lessons
Registration is open for swim lessons at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Weekend sessions will be available March 6-21, April 10-25 and May 15-30. Classes are Saturdays and Sundays, with course times varying based on the class level. The fee is $30 for North Port residents and $35 for non-residents. Programs, classes, and events are subject to change. Participants will be asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to use a mask on the pool deck when distancing cannot be maintained. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Play Binglo
North Port Parks & Recreation will host "Binglo" from 6:30-8 p.m. March 12 at George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Participants can get their "glow on" and enjoy games in a dark room with black lights. Wear your best fluorescent clothing. Compete for sweet prizes. Distancing will be enforced, and sanitizing stations will be available. Pre-registration at http://bit.ly/3avLlGf or call 941-429-PARK. Cost is $10 for 10 cards.
Waterfest Poker Run
The Englewood Beach Waterfest "Pack the Pantry" Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor is set for Saturday, March 27. Travel by car, boat or motorcycle to visit five stops with a chance to win $500. The main stop will be The Village Brew House in Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Other stops are Four Points Sheraton Docks and Riviera Bar & Grill on Alligator Creek, both in Punta Gorda, Cass Cay Restaurant in Burnt Store Isles, Ice Cream Social Boat (anchored at Peace River light G1 and accessible by boat only), and the Twisted Fork at Black Widow Harley-Davidson in El Jobean (car or motorcycle only). There will be a pre-run party on March 26 at Four Points Sheraton. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Punta Gorda and Englewood Helping Hand. For more information and registration, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
Bring your furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at the Dog-Gone Egg Hunt, set for 5:30 p.m. March 31 at Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive, North Port. All dogs must be with their owner, on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations. Admission and parking are free. Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper distancing cannot be maintained. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home. For more information, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Bunny Squad Scramble
Registration is open to get your house "egged" in the Bunny Squad Scramble. Go to www.CityOfNorthPort.com/EggHunt or the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Participation is limited to North Port residents and is capped at the first 250 homes to respond before March 19. North Port Police officers will be deployed on March 23-27 to safely deliver eggs to your home for a family egg hunt. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com for more information.
Estonian Eggs
Create and decorate Estonian Eggs from 6-8 p.m. March 25 at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Bring six extra-large raw, white eggs, a large bowl and $25. Anyone 10 years of age through adults are invited. Call 423-6460 to reserve your place.
Friends of Shannon Staub
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will have a huge fundraising book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. There will be three food trucks, outdoor fun for children, a gift basket raffle, and a book talk and song with entertainer-author Cahal Dunne. Visit www.friendsofsspl.org to learn about Dunne’s new book "Athenry" in a 25-minute ZOOM conversation with former Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub. Dunne will also be singing the song which inspired the book.
Garden Club sale
Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St., Englewood, has a weekly plant sale from 9-11 a.m. Fridays. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but members work each Friday propagating plants, their speciality is bromeliads. Visitors are asked to follow the CDC guidelines which includes wearing mask in the gardens. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry, featuring The Sidemen and the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass Band, will play classic country and bluegrass from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Life Realized, 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The shows are BYOB and free. Bring a chair. For more information, visit englewood-opry.com.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help at the store. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
VFW Bingo
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
