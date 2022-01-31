First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove-Port Charlotte offers free sit-down and carry-outs dinners on the first Monday of every month. The Feb. 7 menu, served 3:30-5:30 p.m., includes baked ziti, bread, salad and dessert. Please reserve your meal by noon Feb. 3, by using the RSVP link at GulfCoveChurch.com, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or call 941-697-1747. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
North Port Kids Night Out
Parents and Guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation. The event will be 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It’s open to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. $15 per child for games, arts and crafts and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment while parents get a well-deserved break. Pre-registration is required at //bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.
Movie on the Green
The Movie on the Green, which was set for Friday at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., has been moved. “Boss Baby: Family Business” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be playing Feb. 25. Vote for the movie Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs.
Senior health, safety workshop
CAPS, Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist, will sponsor a series of free senior health and safety workshops at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave. They are 1-3 p.m. Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23. All are welcome. Call 941-445-0571 for more information.
Newcomer Day
North Port will present Newcomer Day, 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. This free event is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Three will be information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses.
'Say I Do Again'
The Kiwanis Club and City of North Port are sponsoring a “Say I Do Again” event Feb. 12 in the Garden of the Five Senses, 4299 Pan American Blvd., with two ceremonies: Informal, come-as-you-are at 3:30 p.m. and formal at 5 p.m. Couples can enjoy a group toast with champagne, mimosa or cider, plus live music, a gift bag, prizes, renewal certificate and photographs. Enter to win 15-minute couple's massage, a one-year free Tommy's Car Wash and a Valentine's gift basket. It's $15 per couple. Proceeds will be split in support of the North Port Kiwanis and Key Club and to launch a new nursing scholarship for the North Port Suncoast Technical College and the North Port Parks & Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. To register, please call 941-429-7275 and select option 2 for assistance.
History presentation
The Lemon Bay Historical Society's next program is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the historic Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
In celebration of Black History Month, Dr. Martha Bireda, director of the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture, will talk about how African Americans played a significant role in Punta Gorda’s history. The Blanchard House Museum is in a historic home at 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda. Originally located three blocks from its present location, the house was built in 1925 and moved in 2002. It was built for the owner, local fisherman Joseph Blanchard and his wife Minnie. He was born in St. Augustine, and had been a steam boat pilot, and she was a mail order bride from Louisiana. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Visit lemonbayhistory.com for more information.
AARP TAX HELP
AARP is offering free in-person tax preparation service to anyone of any age, especially if you are 50 or older and can’t afford to pay for tax preparation.
Membership in AARP is not required. Bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), last year’s tax return and documentation to support their income and deductions. Appointments can be made in person between through April 18 at the following locations and times in North Port:
• Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane
• Wednesdays: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at San Pedro Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail
• Thursdays: 9-1 p.m., North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School. Markets are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Dates are Feb. 12 and March 5. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Walk, run at Myakkahatchee
The Environmental Conservancy of North Port and Surrounding Areas will have a 5K fun run-walk Feb. 19 Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Runner, walkers, joggers and leashed dogs are welcome. Choose from a timed run or untimed walk on a 5K route or an untimed walk on a 1K route. Learn more at runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/RacetoConserve.
Wiffleball tournament
North Port Parks & Recreation Department has a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. Teams pay $75 and are guaranteed at least two games. Participants must be 16 or older, four to seven players. Registration opens Jan. 4, first-come, first-served at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., open 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Questions? Call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2 or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Winterfest
The North Port Kiwanis will present Winterfest, starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port. Enjoy music by Smoked Mullet, the Jack Michael Band, The Dukes of Brinkley and Maiden Cane. All-day entry is $10. Food trucks and beverages will be available.
Beginner photography
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Beginner Photography course will run 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, March 7-28. Bring DSLR cameras and manuals and learn camera and lens settings, exposure, shutter speeds, and image framing. Cost is $25. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or stop in at the Morgan Family Community Center or the George Mullen Activity Center to register by March 3.
The Foresters concert
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will be hosting The Foresters, a family band in full time Gospel Music Ministry, at 4 p.m. March 26. A love offering will be taken. All are invited. For more information, please call 941-475-5363.
Library bookstore open
The bookstore at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. The store offers a great selection of books CDs DVDs magazines and puzzles. Call 941-861-1300 for information.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
