Museum's Antique Appraisal Day
Englewood Museum's Annual Antique Appraisal Day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Jan. 22 at the Historic Lampp House, 604 W. Perry St. Learn the value of your items. Bring two items to be appraised for a $10 donation by antique dealer and expert Ken Kocab and learn a little about their history.
Blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and the Hills Golf and Country Club are sponsoring a OneBlood Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Hills Golf, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Sign up at the OneBlood.org or contact Ellen Lang at grammylang@gmail.com or at 917-579-7770.
GFWC Woman's Club sale
GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale for two consecutive weekends: Jan. 21-22 for household items and Jan. 28-29 for clothing, jewelry and accessories, at the clubhouse, 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund and local charities. Call 202-553-2665 to donate items.
Trivia night
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is presenting a Trivia Night set for 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. Contact Jennifer Cope at 816-678-4045. Proceeds benefit Civic Engagement, Health and Wellness, and Environmental Community Service Projects. Light refreshments will be served.
Anything Goes exhibit
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a reception for its exhibit “Anything Goes” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. The exhibit runs through Feb. 18. For more information, call 941-423-6460.
Watch 'Encanto' outside
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove/Port Charlotte, presents a free outside showing of the Disney movie “Encanto” on Jan. 21. Lawn opens at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Bring snacks, drinks, chairs, blankets and bug spray. Free popcorn will be available. For more information, call 941-697-1747, or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Great Decisions returns
The Great Decisions group will start its foreign policy discussions at 10:15 a.m. to noon Jan. 24 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The first topic is climate change. Meetings will continue for the next nine Mondays. There will be social distancing and a limit on the number of people allowed into the meeting room. Masks will be required.
Lemon Bay Historical Society
The Lemon Bay Historical Society hosts Suzanne Park, founder and owner of Bit of Hope Ranch, for a discussion at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Historic Green Street Church, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The Bit of Hope Ranch is a nonprofit organization, founded to help hurting children by allowing them to find hope and healing through relationships with God and horses. Its mission is to rescue, restore and re-home, while teaching respect, responsibility and reward. CDC guidelines will be followed. For more information visit lemonbayhistory.com.
Movie on the Green
North Port’s free outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with “Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be playing Feb. 25. Vote for the movie of their choice (options to be determined) for the viewing on March 25. Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs.
Englewood Beer Fest
The new Sunset Rotary Club of Englewood and J.J. Taylor Distributing are planning the second Englewood Beer Fest. It's set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 on West Dearborn Street in Englewood. General admission is free.
Cost for the beer tasting inside the beer garden is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. It includes samples of several different craft brews from local brewers and craft breweries across the country. The beer tasting is from noon to 4 p.m. Breweries include Fort Myers Brewing Co., Palm City Brewing Co., Point Ybel Brewing Co., Keel Farms Agrarian Ale and Cider, Sierra Nevada Brewing, The Tank Brewing, Lagunitias, Cigar City Brewing, Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., and Crazy Dingo Brewing.
There will be live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, craft vendors. You must be 21 to purchase any alcoholic beverages. No coolers or pets. Visit www.facebook.com/englewoodsunset for more information and to purchase advance tickets from Eventbrite.
Legion Gong Show
The Rotonda West American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will present the “Gong Show” Jan. 31. For $10 enjoy a spaghetti and meatballs dinner (with meatless available), salad, bread, dessert. Cash bar. Cocktails, 5-6 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and the show at 7 p.m. Sign up your talent up in the lounge by Jan. 25, three minutes maximum. Get tickets in the lounge or at the door. Visit Flalp113.com or call 941-697-3616 for additional information.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
North Port Kids Night Out
Parents and Guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation. The event will be 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It’s open to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. $15 per child for games, arts and crafts and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment. Registration is required at //bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP. For more information, call 941-429-7275 and select option 2.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove-Port Charlotte offers free sit-down and carry-outs dinners on the first Monday of every month. The Feb. 7 menu, served 3:30-5:30 p.m., includes baked ziti, bread, salad and dessert. Reserve a meal by noon Feb. 3, by using the RSVP link at GulfCoveChurch.com, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or call 941-697-1747. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
Wiffleball tournament
North Port Parks & Recreation Department has a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. Teams pay $75 and are guaranteed at least two games. Participants must be 16 or older, four to seven players. Registration opens Jan. 4, first-come, first-served at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., open 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 941-429-7275 and select option 2 or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Learn about trees, win one
People for Trees, a nonprofit native-tree advocacy group will give away trees to the first 100 who attend one of their virtual Tree Workshops, offered in conjunction with Florida Arbor Day, Jan. 20-21. The Powerpoint presentation, “Trees: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” is at 7 p.m. each day, and will include lots of photos of the best native tree choices for our area (the good) and how to plant and care for them. Also included are the not-so-good trees (the bad), and also those considered to be extremely invasive (the ugly). One tree per person. To register for Jan. 20: bit.ly/3zHQgAX, for the Jan. 21: bit.ly/3q3JXV5 or visit www.peoplefortrees.com or contact Alice White, 941-468-2486 or email: treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School. Markets are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Dates are Jan. 22, Feb. 12 and March 5. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 U.S. 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
