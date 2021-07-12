Closet of Hope
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church,1100 S. McCall Road in the Gulf Cove area, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The Closet is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. People must present a photo ID at the door showing residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port, or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open. Call 941-697-1747 for information.
Garden Club sale
Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St., Englewood, has a weekly plant sale from 9-11 a.m. Fridays. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but members work each Friday propagating plants, their specialty is bromeliads. Visitors are asked to follow the CDC guidelines which includes wearing mask in the gardens. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com. for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help at the store. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Literacy offices reopen
Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County repopened its office at North Port Public Library and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library. Offices are staffed by a part-time coordinator who welcomes volunteers interested in becoming trained adult literacy tutors to help foreign-born adults learn English and English-speaking adults improve their reading skills. Volunteers do not need to speak a foreign language or have prior teaching or tutoring experience. Tutoring services are free to adult learners. English as a Second Language (ESL) tutors are needed, particularly in North Port. ESL classes will be restarting in the North Port Library. There are vacancies for volunteer ESL instructors for small classes. Citizenship classes are also offered. For more information, contact Karen, north.port.literacy@gmail.com, 941-861-1320 in North Port or Peter, venice.literacy@gmail.com, 941-861-1352, in Englewood, Venice, Nokomis and Osprey. Visit www.LiteracyChangesLives.org.
Free online tutoring
The Sarasota County Library system is offering free live online tutoring for students entering Kindergarten through 12 grade. Just enter www.brainfuse.com/highed/helpNow.asp?a_id=351EB626&ss=&r= into a web browser and select a grade and subject and get help within minutes.
Art exhibit at Wellen Park
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will host an art reception for Kathleen Hartman and Pauline Sticker at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Hartman’s art features her exceptional watercolors and pastel paintings and Sticker’s medium is beautiful fused glasses. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25. The reception and exhibit is open to the public. Meet the artists and celebrate their arts. For additional information call the North Port Art Center at 941-423-6460.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Englewood Chamber has planned its golf scramble for July 31 at Long Marsh Golf Club, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. Registration is $500 and includes golf for a foursome, two carts, chances at prizes, continental breakfast and lunch, four shirts with your team logo on back, goody bags, an ad on the chamber’s digital billboard for the weekend, plus food, drinks, camaraderie, fun and networking. Sign up your management team, employees or clients for a fun golf outing. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Register at englewoodchamber.com or call 941-474-5511 for more information.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
The City of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Dive-In Movie at Aquatic Center
Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Attendees can enjoy a family friendly film and make some memories while taking a dip in our heated competition pool. Popcorn, nachos, and more will be available from concessions. Vote for the movie of their choice (“Moana” or “Ice Age: Continental Drift”). Voting will be from June 15 through July 9 on the Aquatic Center’s Facebook page. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset. The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center, or at the Morgan Family Community Center. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information regarding the Dive-In Movie or other City events, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK (7275).
VHS Classes of ‘80-’81 reunion
The Venice High School classes of 1980 and 1981 are planning a combined reunion for 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Chapel Creek Events Center, 3384 Kennedy Drive, Venice.
Members of the Class of 1981 will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their graduation. They will be joined by members of the Class of 1980, who had to postpone their 40th reunion due to the pandemic.
Dress is casual. GitChewSum Barbecue food truck will be there for food purchases. BYOB with bartenders will be serving drinks. Ice and cups will be provided. Visit www.chapelcreekevents.com to see the venue. Cost is $35 in advance by Sept. 24, or $45 at the door.
For Class of ‘80, please send name(s) on who is attending and a check made out to Pat Morgerson, 180 Treasure Road, Venice, FL 34293. Check VHS Florida Class of 1980 on Facebook for more information and updates. For Class of ‘81, send to information and checks to Maryanne Conlan, 3712 Key Place, Sarasota, FL 34239. Like “Class of 1981 VHS Reunion” on Facebook for more information and updates.
