Candidate forum
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a North Port City Commission candidate forum Thursday, July 21 at the AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd. Meet candidates from 5-5:45 p.m. The forum is 6-8 p.m. Candidates answer questions from the chamber’s Government Relations Committee Task Force. Candidates Victor Dobrin and Philip Stokes from District 5 will participate, as will Pete Emrich, a District 4 candidate who is unopposed.
Splashpad temporarily closed
The splashpad at Atwater Community Park, 4475 Skyway Ave., North Port, is closed until July 23 while workers upgrade the filtration system. Those looking for alternative places to explore can visit CityOfNorthPort.com/MyLocalParks for a list of options searchable by amenity, or call 941-429-7275 for more information.
Sports courts closed
The sport courts at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park and Tringali Park in Englewood will be closed until July 22. For more information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sneakers & Socks drive
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is planning its third annual Kicks for Kids new Sneakers and Socks Drive. It's set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Drop off pairs of new sneakers and socks to be distributed to school children in need by the nonprofit Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, offers free dine-in or carry-out suppers on the first Monday of every month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The menu for the Aug. 1 supper is pork loin, new potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert, plus beverage if dine-in. Make reservations at gulfcovechurch.com. Meals are free, however donations are appreciated. Call 941-697-1747.
Beach playground construction
The playground at Englewood Beach, 2100 Beach Road, will be closed to the public beginning Aug. 1 for replacement. The playground is anticipated to reopen Sept. 2.
Blood drive
The Rotary Club of Rotonda and the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have a OneBlood Drive to from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the marina parking lot across the street from the Rotonda Golf & Country Club's Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a OneBlood Towel, a Chick-fil-A coupon, and a wellness checkup. Register online for an appointment at OneBlood.org now and use sponsor code 64657.
Food drive
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, holds its monthly Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 25. Partnering with North Port’s Salvation Army location, the church helps provide food for local families in need. Needed items are food staples, personal hygiene products, toiletries, paper towels and bath tissue, laundry detergent and bottled water.
NP adult basketball league
Sign-ups is open for North Port's Fall 2022 adult basketball league with the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. It's open to players 16 and older, playing at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Aug. 15-Oct. 20. Team fee is $315. Get forms at CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues, call 941-429-7275 or stop by the Morgan Family Community Center for information.
Englewood Back to School Bash
The annual Englewood YMCA Back to School Bash will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 at SKY Academy Englewood, 871 S River Road. The free event will be a drive-by distribution again this year with backpacks, school supplies and toiletries. During these hours, the Kids Needs closet will also be open at 272 S. Indiana Ave. for distribution of shoes, socks and underwear for students of all ages. For more information, call the YMCA at 941-475-1234.
Meet the city manager
North Port Forward hosts a Meet & Mingle with North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Light refreshments available. All residents are invited, however registration is required at www.northportforward.com/events. For more information, call 941-888-0134.
Grandparent’s Day social
North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Grandparent’s Day social is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures may bring children ages 4 and can enjoy crafts and games followed by an ice cream party. The fee is $3 per person. Register at bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay or call 941-429-7275 and select option 2.
Mother & Son Night
North Port's annual Mother & Son Night is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept 23 at the Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave. Try archery, fire building, and challenge mom to outdoor games. Attendees can cook their dinners, snacks and dessert over the fire they help build. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother figures are all welcome. It's $20 per couple and $10 per additional person. Registration is required and open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade at bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/MotherAndSon or call 941-429-7275.
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. For more information, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.
Clothing Closet is open
The Children's Community Clothing Closet is open 6-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon at Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Parents can receive 10 free outfits for their child, teen. Items include new clothing for infants, children, teens and adults, school uniforms, household items, books, shoes, accessories, booster seats, toys and more. Donations of new or gently used clothing are welcome. For more information, call 941-223-7120.
