Candidate forum

The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a North Port City Commission candidate forum Thursday, July 21 at the AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd. Meet candidates from 5-5:45 p.m. The forum is 6-8 p.m. Candidates answer questions from the chamber’s Government Relations Committee Task Force. Candidates Victor Dobrin and Philip Stokes from District 5 will participate, as will Pete Emrich, a District 4 candidate who is unopposed. 


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments