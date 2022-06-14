Francesco Attesti in concert
The Rotary Club of Rotonda is sponsoring a night recording artist and world-class classical pianist Francesco Attesti, set for 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the newly renovated theater at Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, 2200 Placida Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Attesti performs in international concert halls including the Mozarteum of Salzburg, Philharmonie Essen, the International Piano Festival of Warsaw, the Sarajevo Winter Festival, Cambridge University, Leicester University, Columbia University in New York, Denver University in Colorado, and the Conservatory Giuseppe Verdi in Milan. Tickets are $25 and available at the box office if available.
Free shredding event
Rotonda West American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 in the Legion parking lot. Bring medical or financial records or anything else you don't want to throw in the trash for fear of personal ID theft. Bring a donation for the Legion's school supply drive. Call 941-697-3616 for additional information.
Kids fishing tournament
The 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Fishing Tournament is set for 8-11:30 Saturday, June 18, at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port. Learn about fishing basics, marine life and more. Kids win trophies for the most fish caught, smallest, largest and ugliest fish. Grand prize is a family four-pack for a day at Mote Marine Aquarium. The first 150 children get a free fishing pole, worms, T-shirt, sno-cone, snack and lunch. Children can make Home Depot crafts with their families for Father's Day. Sponsors include Fish Florida, North Port Walmart, Black Rifle Coffee and Bass Pro Shops.
Golf tournament
The Literacy Center for Dyslexia in Englewood will have its annual Charity Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. June 25 at The Hills Course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Registration of $344 for a team of four or $ 86 per player includes Golf & Lunch. Players and sponsors are needed. Signup deadline is June 20; sponsor deadline is June 17. For more information, call 813-955-2413 or register at www.tlcfordyslexia.com. All proceeds benefit TLC for Dyslexia, a local nonprofit.
Clothing Closet reopens
The Children's Community Clothing Closet, in partnership with the city of North Port and Kiwanis Club of North Port, is reopening 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Sam Shapos Way. The building was shut down in February. It will open with some new clothing for infants, children, teens and adults, school uniforms, household items, books, shoes, accessories, booster seats, toys and more. Parents can get 10 free outfits for their child, teen. There will be free dental cleaning vouchers and school supply giveaways until noon. The Children's Closet will open 6-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Donations of new or gently used clothing are welcome. For more information, call 941-223-7120.
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in urgent need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Many volunteers are returning north for the season, however clients live her fulltime. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It's about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a reques if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at (941)429-8945.
