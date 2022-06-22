YMCA youth basketball
Registration is open for the Englewood Family YMCA summer basketball league for youth aged 3-14. The league runs July 3 to Aug. 27. Players will learn skills and practice. Games begin July 23. A skills assessment is set for June 28 at the YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd., Englewood. Times are 6 p.m. for ages 9-11; 7 p.m. for ages 12-14. Cost is $80 for members, $110 for nonmembers. For more information, email Luis Grant at lgrant@ymcaswfl.org or call the Y at 941-475-1234.
Clothing Closet reopensThe Children’s Community Clothing Closet, in partnership with the city of North Port and Kiwanis Club of North Port, is reopening 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Sam Shapos Way. The building was shut down in February. It will open with some new clothing for infants, children, teens and adults, school uniforms, household items, books, shoes, accessories, booster seats, toys and more. Parents can get 10 free outfits for their child, teen. There will be free dental cleaning vouchers and school supply giveaways until noon. The Children’s Closet will be open 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Donations of new or gently used clothing are welcome. For more information, call 941-223-7120.
Volunteer techs neededWriters on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Free veterans art classArtist Phillip Moore is hosting a free art class for veterans from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Using magazine images, students will set a theme and collect imagery from the magazines to reassemble on a poster board using glue sticks. Supplies will be provided. “The Veterans Magazine Collage Workshop” will be led by Raven Skye McDonough. Call 941-423-6460 to register. Bring a copy of your DD Form 214.
Food drive is MondayThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have its monthly food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 27. Members of the church will unload your donations. Breakfast foods and lunchtime nourishment meals are needed, as are hygiene and household cleaning products. Call the church office 941-426-5580 with any questions.
FISH needs volunteersFISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in urgent need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Many volunteers are returning north for the season, however clients live here full time. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It’s about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a request if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.
