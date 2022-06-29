Sock Hop
The Rotonda American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, presents a Sock Hop, set for 5-9 p.m. July 16. Dress to Impress in your '50s best! There will be 50/50 drawings and a basket raffle. A limited menu will be available. Music presented by Seasons of Sound with Eric Stefanik. Donations of school age children’s socks and shoes will be accepted. Call 941-697-3616 for information. It's open to the public.
Second Monday supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, offers free dine-in or carry-out suppers on the first Monday of every month. Because of July Fourth celebrations the church is postponing this month’s supper for one week. The menu for our July 11 supper, served 3:30-5:30 p.m., is chicken, baked beans, roll and dessert (plus beverage if dine-in). Reserve through the RSVP link at GulfCoveChurch.com. Meals are free, but donations are appreciated. Call 941-697-1747 for information.
NP adult basketball league
Sign-ups will open July 11 for North Port's Fall 2022 adult basketball league with the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. It's open to players 16 and older, playing at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Aug. 15-Oct. 20. Team fee is $315. Get forms at CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or stop by the Morgan Family Community Center for information.
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in urgent need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Many volunteers are returning north for the season, however clients live here full time. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It's about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a request if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.
Clothing Closet is open
The Children's Community Clothing Closet is now open 6-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon at Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Parents can get 10 free outfits for their child, teen. Items include new clothing for infants, children, teens and adults, school uniforms, household items, books, shoes, accessories, booster seats, toys and more. Donations of new or gently used clothing are welcome. For more information, call 941-223-7120.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Art show
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park are exhibiting the works of Kathy Wilke, Sharon Eng and Cara Guagilardo at Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Wilke is accomplished artist in Watercolor and teaches at the art center. Eng works in a variety of multi-medias and has won several awards and Guagilardo designs jewelry. The show runs through June. All items on display may be purchased, or you can visit www.northportartcenter.org to view available art. For additional information call 941-423-6460.
