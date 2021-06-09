Kids Fishing Tournament
The 34th Annual Kids Fishing Tournament & Fishing Clinic is set for 8 a.m. June 19 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port. It's free to kids 12 and under, presented by the Kiwanis Club of North Port. Learn the basics of fishing skills, angling ethics and environmental stewardship and safety. The first 200 children will receive a free fishing pole and tackle box, courtesy of Fish Florida.
Summer sailing camp
The Englewood Sailing Association's Learn to Sail Summer Camps are for students 10 to 17. No previous sailing experience is required but students must be comfortable in the water and know how to swim. Camps are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 28-July 2, and July 12-16. Registration will be open until all spaces are filled. The cost is $150 and financial assistance is available if needed. To sign up or get more information, visit www.englewoodsailing.org.
'World’s Largest Swim Lesson'
The public is invited to join North Port Parks & Recreation to take part in the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson,” set for 8-9:30 a.m. June 17 at the North Port Aquatic Center., 6205 W. Price Blvd. Admission and parking are free.
This is an annual international event created by the World Waterpark Association that encourages children to learn to swim at hundreds of venues around the world on the same day, at the same time to help build awareness about the fundamental importance of teaching swimming in order to prevent drowning. Get a free swim lesson, browse water safety resources and apply for swim lesson scholarships that are donated by local community partners, such as the North Port Rotary Club. For more information, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Legion Hawaiian luau
The Sons of the American Legion Post 254 will host their second "Grass Skirts, Hawaiian Shirts Luau," 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 19, on the grounds of the post, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port
Open to the public, the event is to raise money for the Special Olympics and will include a variety of entertainment, including live music by Feelin’ Good and a special performance by Cirque Bishop Fire Dancers. There will be prizes for best Hawaiian shirt and best grass skirt. Food will include a hog roast dinner, cooked by Railroad of the American Legion Riders.
All ages are welcome. Cost is $10. Children under 18 are free with a paying adult. Food will be $10 per plate. Event T-shirts will be available for $15. Buy tickets at the post or at the door. Call 941-423-7311 for information.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
The City of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.