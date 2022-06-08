Meet Jerome Fletcher
North Port Forward, a nonprofit organization to engage, inform and educate citizens in North Port, is sponsoring a Meet & Mingle series with a presentation from North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher, set for 6 p.m. tonight, June 9, at the Jockey Club Community Center, 3050 Pan American Blvd., North Port. Light refreshments will be served. All citizens of North Port are invited. Registration is required. To register and for more information, call 941-888-0134.
FISH needs volunteersFISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in urgent need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Many volunteers are returning north for the season, however clients live her fulltime. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It’s about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a request if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at (941)429-8945.
Guns-n-HosesThe Axe Haus in North Port will present Guns-n-Hoses, an ax-throwing tournament pitting North Port Police officers against North Port firefighters. The North Port Police Officers Association and the North Port Firefighter Benevolent Association are both participating, and all proceeds benefit the two organizations. Everyone’s invited. There will be raffles, food by Uncle Frank’s Hot Dogs and fun for the whole family. It’s set for noon to 3 p.m. June 11 at 7040 Sumter Crossing Blvd. For more information, visit www.theaxehaus.com.
Free shredding eventRotonda West American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 in the Legion parking lot. Bring medical or financial records or anything else you don’t want to throw in the trash for fear of personal ID theft. Bring a donation for the Legion’s school supply drive. Call 941-697-3616 for additional information.
Bandana at the LegionThe Rotonda American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, presents Bandana on June 14. Tickets are $15 and includes salad, Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and dessert beginning at 5 p.m. and music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Cash bar. Buy tickets at the bar or at the door. Call 941-697-3616 for information.
Writers on the AirWKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, “Writers on the Air” each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It’s at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Art show
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park are exhibiting the works of Kathy Wilke, Sharon Eng and Cara Guagilardo at Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Wilke is accomplished artist in Watercolor and teaches at the art center. Eng works in a variety of multi-medias and has won several awards and Guagilardo designs jewelry. The show runs through June. All items on display may be purchased, or you can visit www.northportartcenter.org to view available art. For additional information call 941-423-6460. {/div}
