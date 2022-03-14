Lemon Bay Woman's Club
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club will have a book sale and membership drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at their historic clubhouse, 51 N. Maple, Englewood. Come and find out what the club has accomplished in more than 100 years in Englewood, and learn about upcoming card parties, fashion shows, bazaars and quilting and crafts gatherings and, zumba and line dancing. Call 941-474-9762 or visit www.lemonbaywomansclub.com or like the Lemon Bay Woman's Club Facebook page for more information.
Rummage Sale
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18. Find clothing for all ages, shoes, household linens, curtains, bath towels, purses and jewelry. Call 941-426-5580.
Allamanda Garden Club sale
The Allamanda Garden Club will have its big plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at 3390 Nansen Lane, North Port. Find annuals, houseplants, perennials, native plants, trees, books, garden art, tools and supplies. Hard-to-find plants included. Master Gardeners will be on hand to assist. No early sales.
Lucky Paws Auction
The Suncoast Humane Society has its planned second Lucky Paws Auction, set for March 15-18. Donate items, volunteer and take part. Visit www.humane.org, or contact Margaret Ann Behrends at development@humaneorg of 908-952-5164.
Rotonda scholarship scramble
The Rotonda Mens Golf Association's annual Scholarship Scramble Tournament is 7:30 a.m. March 24 at the Rotonda Hills, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Men, Women and mixed-group can play. Fee is $50 for Rotonda club members, $75 for nonmembers. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Lots of prizes. Proceeds go to scholarships for LBHS senior. To sign up or learn more about the scholarship tournament, call 641-990-5619 or email him at rpholck69@gmail.com.
Fashion show
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club will have Fashion Show & Luncheon at noon March 25 at their historic clubhouse, 51 N. Maple, Englewood. Fashions provided by Ivy's on Dearborn. Music by Evening of Roses. Tickets are available for pre-purchase $25 at the clubhouse. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Call 941-474-9762 or visit www.lemonbaywomansclub.com or like the Lemon Bay Woman's Club Facebook page for more information.
Spring Fine Arts Festival
The Rotary Club of Englewood will present its 40th Spring Fine Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 and March 27 on West Dearborn St., Englewood. The club will welcome 110 artists who will display and sell their original artwork, including fine jewelry, art glass, paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture and more. Enjoy food and beverages from local restaurants and vendors, live music, and shopping in the stores on West Dearborn Street in Old Englewood Village. Visit www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org or www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofEnglewood for more information.
Sheepshead Tournament
The first-ever "Catch a Convict" Sheepshead Tournament will benefit the Lemon Bay High School beach volleyball program. It's 7 a.m. March 26, at Cape Haze Marina, 6950 Placida Road. Lots of prizes. It's $50 per angler and $25 per youth angler 17 and under. For rules, registration and more information, visit www.lbhsvball.com, email lbhsvball@gmail.com or call Cindy Googins at 941-809-5279.
Big Green Egg-Off
The Sunset Rotary of Englewood has planned its Big Green Egg-Off for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26 at the Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Ave. For $35, enjoy a wide variety of food samples from world-renowned local chefs, all cooked on Big Green Egg outdoor grills. There will be music from 2-6 p.m., food samples from noon to 4 p.m. and a car show all day. Interesting in competing? Call 941-468-3633. Check www.facebook.com/englewoodsunset for updated information.
Kids' Needs tournament
Kids' Needs of Englewood will have benefit four-ball golf scramble beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. April 2 at Oyster Creek Golf & Country Club. Fee is $50 per golfer, and will include coffee and doughnuts and light lunch afterwards. Prizes will be awarded. For more information about the tournament and the organization, visit www.kidsneedsenglewood.org.
High school art exhibit
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will present a visual showcase for North Port High School Artists in April. The exhibit runs April 1-13. There will be a reception from 6:30-8 p.m. April 7. Visit www.northportartcenter.org for more information.
Art Center Fashion Luncheon
North Port Art Center will hold a Fashion Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 301 Heron Creek Blvd, North Port. Fashions and accessories will be furnished by FIFI's Apparel and North Port Artisan Gift Shop. A silent auction and a floral demo. Best-hat contest. Tickets are $45 at www.northportartcenter.org or by calling 941-423-6460.
Volunteer for Tree Fair
People for Trees is looking for volunteers to help out with Tree Fair 2022, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the City Center Green in North Port, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Hundreds of native trees will be for sale, with Tree Talks throughout the morning, and an Ask-an-Arborist booth. Children get a free one-gallon native tree for taking the “Tree Pledge. Music, food trucks, vendors, nonprofit groups, all under the shade. Contact Alice White 941-468-2486 and visit peoplefortrees.com for more information.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.