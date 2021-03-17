Garden Club plant sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have a two-day blowout plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon March 19 and March 20 at their historic clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. The sale will feature plants lovingly grown by club members. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund and its community projects. For more info, call 941-474-9068 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Garden Club sale
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port has planned a big plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon March 20 at 3390 Nansen Lane, North Port (off South Cranberry Blvd.) Find annuals, houseplants, perennials, native plants, trees, books, garden art, tools and supplies. The club is stocking up on many hard-to-find tropical plants. Master Gardeners will be on hand to assist.
Bunny Squad Scramble
Registration is open to get your house "egged" in the Bunny Squad Scramble. Go to www.CityOfNorthPort.com/EggHunt or the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Participation is limited to North Port residents and is capped at the first 250 homes to respond before March 19. North Port Police officers will be deployed on March 23-27 to safely deliver eggs to your home for a family egg hunt. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com for more information.
Scholarship scramble
The Rotonda Mens Golf Association is planning its annual Scholarship Scramble tournament to benefit graduating high school seniors. It's set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. March 25 at The Hills golf course, 100 Rotonda Circle. Registration is 7:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for members, $75 for nonmembers, which includes green fees, scholarship donation and lunch by Chef Bob. There will be lots of prizes and an auction. For information, contact Roger Holck at 641-990-5619.
Movie on the Green
Enjoy "Movie on the Green" at 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 19 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Seating opens approximately one hour before sunset. Attendees may bring their own chairs, blankets, or other seating to claim an 8-foot circle painted on the grass that can accommodate up to approximately 6 people. Food and snack vendors will be on site. The movie showing lasts approximately two hours. Attendees can vote for the film they want to watch on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
Community Yard Sale
Find something special at the Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Find all manner of household items plus the Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from creative local vendors. Admission and parking are free.
Food Drive
A new North Port nonprofit, When All Else Fails, will have a drive-thru food drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at 5900 Pan American Blvd., North Port. Help people in need by donating canned food, frozen items, cold items and nonperishable items for North Port food pantries including Awaken Church, 2573 N Toledo Blade Blvd., which is starting a food pantry to serve the community. Volunteers are needed to unload food from vehicles. For more information, call 941-218-0303.
Boating Skills
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's Boating Skills and Seamanship course is a comprehensive boater certificate course for experienced and novice boaters. Qualify for the USCG, Florida, and other state Safe Boating Education Cards required to operate boats with 10 horsepower or more. Topics include: Which Boat Is For You? Legal requirements for your boat's equipment, Trailering Your Boat, Handling Your Boat, Highway(waterway) Signs, Rules of the Road, Boating Safety, and Weather and Boating. The course is 6-8 p.m. March 22-25, each evening on Zoom. Cost is $35. To register, go to www.coastguardenglewood.com/public_ed.html Click on “Register for our classes” at the bottom of the page to fill out the registration form.
Estonian Eggs
Create and decorate Estonian Eggs from 6-8 p.m. March 25 at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Bring six extra-large raw, white eggs, a large bowl and $25. Anyone 10 years of age through adults are invited. Call 941-423-6460 to reserve your place.
Friends of Shannon Staub
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will have a huge fundraising book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. There will be three food trucks, outdoor fun for children, a gift basket raffle, and a book talk and song with entertainer-author Cahal Dunne. Visit www.friendsofsspl.org to learn about Dunne’s new book "Athenry" in a 25-minute ZOOM conversation with former Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub. Dunne will also be singing the song which inspired the book.
Animals of Sarasota County
The North Port Library and the County Parks and Recreation will present "Animals of Sarasota County"at 1 p.m. March 27 at the library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can learn all about the native wildlife via Zoom with an expert. Register at scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/animals-sarasota-county and reserve your spot.
Stop by the library beforehand to get an "Animals of Sarasota" bingo card and keep your eyes peeled. When you cross off five animals in a row or column, return the card at the library for a small prize. Stop in and pick up a Sarasota County Centennial program flyer. For more information, call 941-861-1300 or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Waterfest Poker Run
The Englewood Beach Waterfest "Pack the Pantry" Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor is set for Saturday, March 27. Travel by car, boat or motorcycle to visit five stops with a chance to win $500. The main stop will be The Village Brew House in Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Other stops are Four Points Sheraton Docks and Riviera Bar & Grill on Alligator Creek, both in Punta Gorda, Cass Cay Restaurant in Burnt Store Isles, Ice Cream Social Boat (anchored at Peace River light G1 and accessible by boat only), and the Twisted Fork at Black Widow Harley-Davidson in El Jobean (car or motorcycle only). There will be a pre-run party on March 26 at Four Points Sheraton. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Punta Gorda and Englewood Helping Hand. For more information and registration, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Coffee with a Cop
A Coffee with a Cop event in scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at The Old World Restaurant in North Port. Bring your questions and concerns while getting to know officers in your neighborhood. The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to increase the line of communication between police officers and the citizens they serve. The event is presented by the North Port Police Department and Olde World Restaurant.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
Bring your furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at the Dog-Gone Egg Hunt, set for 5:30 p.m. March 31 at Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive, North Port. All dogs must be with their owner, on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations. Admission and parking are free. Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper distancing cannot be maintained. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home. For more information, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Adult Basketball League
Register for the eight-week North Port Parks & Recreation Adult Basketball League for players 16 and older. Games are 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting April 5 at the Morgan Family Community Center. Depending upon the number of registrations, the teams will be divided at age 40. Get a team form at www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues. Fee is $315. Please note that due to Covid-19, Parks & Recreation programs, classes, and events are subject to change
Family fishing clinic
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for the annual Family Fishing Clinic, being held on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at McKibben Park (5500 Trekell St.) Advance registration for the fishing clinic is required and those interested can sign up online at http://bit.ly/NPFishing. Program will be held rain or shine, barring any severe weather. For assistance, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Swim lessons
Registration is open for swim lessons at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Weekend sessions will be available April 10-25 and May 15-30. Classes are Saturdays and Sundays, with course times varying based on the class level. The fee is $30 for North Port residents and $35 for non-residents. Programs, classes, and events are subject to change. Participants will be asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to use a mask on the pool deck when distancing cannot be maintained. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Family Fishing Clinic
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for the annual Family Fishing Clinic, set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port Participants can learn basic fishing skills such as knot-tying, casting, baiting the hook, and safely taking fish off of the hook. No fishing license is required during the event. Children must bring an adult to fish with. Registration is $5 and includes a pole and tackle to take home. Register at http://bit.ly/NPFishing. All participants are asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible. For assistance, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club & Rotonda Golf and Country Club are joining for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at The Hills Marina, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The OneBlood bloodmobile will be there. Contact Ellen Lang at grammylang@gmail.com or 917-579-7770 for appointments.
Annual Tree Fair
The Annual Tree Fair sponsored by People for Trees will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees (4-8-feet tall) will be $15 each, including sweetgum, elm, bald cypress, slash pine, longleaf pine, southern red cedar, dahoon holly, pignut hickory, red maple, sycamore and sugarberry. “Tree Talks” will start at 10 a.m. Find planting and tree climbing demonstrations. Florida Master Gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to answer all questions about the native trees for sale and have information about Florida-friendly gardening. There will be music and food trucks. People for Trees is a nonprofit native tree advocacy group in North Port since 1997. For more information, visit peoplefortrees.com for more information or call Alice White 941-468-2486.
'Left Coast Connections' exhibit
The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents “Left Coast Connections,” a group exhibition curated by George Zebot, on exhibit through May 28. This exhibition features the work of 31 artists with connections to the visionary artist and teacher, Dick Oden, who taught at California State University Long Beach. Showings are by appointment only. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Starting in March, families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
