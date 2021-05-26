PB&J drive seeks pajamas
The Kiwanis Club of North Port is in need of pajama donations for its "Pajama, Peanut Butter & Jelly and a Book" drive. The club is collecting the items for elementary school students in North Port. Organizers say they have enough peanut butter, jelly and books, but need some new pajamas in all sizes from 5 to preteen. All items will be delivered to schools before the end of the school year. Items may be dropped off by June 2 at Busey Bank, 14803 Tamiami Trail, or When All Else Fails, 5900 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call or text Chris Street at 941-740-1987 or email chrisrankinstreet@hotmail.com.
Kids Fishing Tournament
The 34th Annual Kids Fishing Tournament & Fishing Clinic is set for 8 a.m. June 19 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port. It's free to kids 12 and under, presented by the Kiwanis Club of North Port. Learn the basics of fishing skills, angling ethics and environmental stewardship and safety. The first 200 children will receive a free fishing pole and tackle box, courtesy of a grant from Fish Florida.
Free drivers ed
Charlotte County Public Schools is offering a free drivers education program this summer. Six hours of classroom 9-11 a.m. June 7-9 is followed by six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction in four consecutive weekday sessions. It is open to all public and private school students enrolled in Charlotte County high school programs. Students receive a .5 credit hour for passing. Contact your high school for an application or call Ault's Driving School at 941-474-5125 to get an application. Students must have a learner's license and must always wear a mask. Register by May 27.
'Left Coast Connections' exhibit
The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents “Left Coast Connections,” a group exhibition curated by George Zebot, on exhibit through May 28. This exhibition features the work of 31 artists with connections to the visionary artist and teacher, Dick Oden, who taught at California State University Long Beach. Showings are by appointment only. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Summer sailing camp
The Englewood Sailing Association's Learn to Sail Summer Camps are for students 10 to 17. No previous sailing experience is required but students must be comfortable in the water and know how to swim. Camps are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14-18, June 28-July 2, and July 12-16. Registration will be open until all spaces are filled. The cost is $150 and financial assistance is available if needed. To sign up or get more information, visit www.englewoodsailing.org.
Kids clothing drive
Riders steak dinner
AMVETS 312 Riders will have their next steak dinner from 4:30-6:15 p.m. June 5 at the post, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. Dinner is $14 and includes T-bone steak cooked to order, baked potato, salad and dessert, served. Dance to the music of The Allegros from 6-9 p.m. You must pre-order by June 1. Call 941-429-5403 or visit the post for more information.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, offers free carry-out dinners on the first Monday of every month. The June 7 menu includes chicken parmesan, salad, roll and dessert. Dinners can be picked up between 3:30-5:30 p.m. Call 941.697.1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday, May 31-June 3, to reserve a meal.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
The City of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Garden Club sale
Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St., Englewood, has a weekly plant sale from 9-11 a.m. Fridays. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but members work each Friday propagating plants, their speciality is bromeliads. Visitors are asked to follow the CDC guidelines which includes wearing mask in the gardens. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry, featuring The Sidemen and the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass Band, will play classic country and bluegrass from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Life Realized, 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The shows are BYOB and free. Bring a chair. For more information, visit englewood-opry.com.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help at the store. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
VFW Bingo
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.