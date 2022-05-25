Guns-n-Hoses
The Axe Haus in North Port will present Guns-n-Hoses, an axe-throwing tournament pitting North Port Police officers against North Port firefighters. The North Port Police Officers Association and the North Port Firefighter Benevolent Association are both participating, and all proceeds benefit the two organizations. Everyone’s invited. There will be raffles, food by Uncle Frank’s Hot Dogs and fun for the whole family. It’s set for noon to 3 p.m. June 11 at 7040 Sumter Crossing Blvd. For more information, visit www.theaxehaus.com.
Free shredding event
Rotonda West American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 in the Legion parking lot. Bring medical or financial records or anything else you don’t want to throw in the trash for fear of personal ID theft. Bring a donation for the Legion’s school supply drive. Call 941-697-3616 for additional information.
Volunteers needed
Englewood Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to help fill in when drivers cannot deliver. Drivers are provided a ride-along training and then added to the substitute list. Substitute drivers are given usually a week or more notice and are only scheduled once per week. There is also a need for people to work in the office. Please call 941-474-4445 and leave a message for Terri Lawson, the volunteer coordinator.
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in urgent need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Many volunteers are returning north for the season, however clients live her fulltime. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It’s about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a reques if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at (941)429-8945.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, “Writers on the Air” each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It’s at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Art show
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park are exhibiting the works of Kathy Wilke, Sharon Eng and Cara Guagilardo at Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Wilke is accomplished artist in Watercolor and teaches at the art center. Eng works in a variety of multi-medias and has won several awards and Guagilardo designs jewelry. The show runs through June. All items on display may be purchased, or you can visit www.northportartcenter.org to view available art. For additional information call 941-423-6460.
Tringali swingset work
Charlotte County workers continue working on the playground at Tringali Park, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood. The playground will be closed for repairs on May 31-June 1. Park patrons should avoid the construction area until all work is complete. For information, contact Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-613-3238.
Pickleball court work
The sport courts at Rotonda Community Park, 100 Rotonda Blvd. E, Rotonda West, FL 33947 will be closed for pickleball line work June 1-3. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
