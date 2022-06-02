The Axe Haus in North Port will present Guns-n-Hoses, an ax-throwing tournament pitting North Port Police officers against North Port firefighters. The North Port Police Officers Association and the North Port Firefighter Benevolent Association are both participating, and all proceeds benefit the two organizations. Everyone’s invited. There will be raffles, food by Uncle Frank’s Hot Dogs and fun for the whole family. It’s set for noon to 3 p.m. June 11 at 7040 Sumter Crossing Blvd. For more information, visit
Free shredding eventRotonda West American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 in the Legion parking lot. Bring medical or financial records or anything else you don’t want to throw in the trash for fear of personal ID theft. Bring a donation for the Legion’s school supply drive. For more information, call 941-697-3616.
Volunteers neededEnglewood Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to help fill in when drivers cannot deliver. Drivers are provided a ride-along training and then added to the substitute list. Substitute drivers are given usually a week or more notice and are only scheduled once per week. There is also a need for people to work in the office. Please call 941-474-4445 and leave a message for Terri Lawson, the volunteer coordinator.
Volunteer techs neededWriters on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.