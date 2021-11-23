Evening of Hope
Lock 'N Key Restaurant and Farlow's on the Water will host an Evening of Hope, a festive night of fundraising under the stars of Manasota Key that will benefit the Boys & Girls Club and their Englewood building project. Evening of Hope will be 5-10 p.m. Dec. 11 at the brand new Magnolia's on the Bay, 2395 North Beach Road, Englewood. There will be live music, silent and live auctions, an open bar and plenty of delicious food. Dress is "holiday casual." Tickets are on sale now for $150 per person. Sponsorship packages are available. For information, contact Ashley Dignam at 941-468-1415 or dignamashley@gmail.com.
Swim with Santa
Swim with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Wear your swimsuits, bring your camera for photo ops, play games, win prizes, do crafts, enjoy hot chocolate. Cost is $10 per child, with complimentary admission for the supervising adult(s). Register at bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim or at North Port Aquatic, Morgan Family, or George Mullen Community Centers. Call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Movie on the Green
North Port's free, family-friendly outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with "Boss Baby: Family Business" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy" will be playing on Feb, 25. Vote for the movie of their choice (options to be determined) for the viewing on March 25. Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs.
Grants are available
The board of the Boca Cares Fund has announced that 2021 fall grant applications are open for submission. Boca Cares' motto, Neighbors Helping Local Charities, represents the philanthropic purpose of the fund supported by residents, friends and business partners of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood. Funding priorities are food, shelter, health care and social services targeting children, families, seniors and veterans residing in the Greater Englewood area. The application, criteria and instructions are available under Grants & Awards Boca Cares at bocaroyalecares.com. Applications must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. Dec. 3.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School. Markets are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Dates are Dec. 11, Feb. 12 and March 5. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
North Port Kids Night Out
Parents and Guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation. The event will be 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It's open to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. $15 per child for games, arts and crafts and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment while parents get a well-deserved break. Pre-registration is required at //bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild's charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
