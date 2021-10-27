Fall Garden Tour and Sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will present its annual Fall Garden Tour and Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at the club, 480 Yale St., Englewood. There will be a presale event from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 18 at the clubhouse.
The event will include tours of six gardens around the community. The sale will feature many kinds of unique plants, handmade crafts, cards and raffle baskets. Tickets for the tour are $15 and are available at the clubhouse. For tickets and information, call 941-474-9068 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Back Pack Angels fashion show
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) will have an Appleumpkin fashion show-luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Ave., North Port. Tickets are $25. Ladies, mens and children fashions are presented by Dillards. Tickets for drawings may be purchased from Dianne at 813-758-2805 or Carol at 860-620-7656. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that works with North Port schools and preschools to deliver hygiene products tp needy children. The Angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Am-Vets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port and are always looking for volunteers. Visit www.backpackangels.org or their Facebook page for list of hygiene products and drop-off sites.
Woman's Club bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club has planned its annual bazaar for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the club, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. Find crafts, gifts and homemade goodies, all at great prices. For more information, call 941-474-9762 or visit www.lemonbaywomansclub.com.
Shakespeare at The Hermitage
The Asolo Repertory Theatre is performing Shakespeare’s "Much Ado About Nothing" at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 on the beach at The Hermitage, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, next to Blind Pass Beach. The 45-minute adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies is $5 and free for students and teachers. For more information, visit hermitageartistretreat.org, email info@HermitageArtistRetreat.org, or call 941-475-2098.
Give Back to Englewood Drive
Grande Aire in Englewood is partnering with several other area businesses for a Give Back to Englewood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at their Englewood headqurters, 1606 Faust Drive, Englewood.
It's a Thanksgiving food drive to benefit St. David's Jubilee Center and a blood drive for One Blood. Anyone who gives one item to the food drive and donates blood during the event will receive a plate of food during our Thanksgiving feast, including fried turkey, dessert, side dishes and more. One plate per person, while supplies last.
One Blood's Big Red Bus will be on hand for blood donations. Food donations will go straight to the Jubilee Center. Needed items include instant mashed potatoes, canned pumpkin, canned green beans and corn, relish, olives, stuffing mix, mayonnaise, gravy, cake mix, canned fruit, frosting, cake, toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning products.
If you can't go on Nov. 13, just drop off food at Grande Aire, or other participating businesses including the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Nothing Missed Home Inspections, Paradise Exclusive Realty, Thoroughbred Golf Carts, Ivy's on Dearborn or at the Jubilee Center at St. David's church.
To learn more about the event, find the Give Back to Englewood Drive on Facebook.
North Port Newcomer Day
Residents are invited to North Port's annual Newcomer Day, set for 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This expo is hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce. Find information from 40 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses and is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
Rotonda West craft bazaar
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is holding a Craft Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The bazaar will feature homemade cookies by the pound, Chinese auction, decorations, Christmas gifts, coastal art and much more
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.) American Made will play rock hits from the '60s to the '80s. Admission and parking are free. Bring their chairs, blankets. Seating is first-come, first-serve beginning at 5 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and other food and drink vendors will be on hand. No outside alcohol permitted. Please call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties resume
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has resumed its monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild's charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.