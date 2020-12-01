Rotonda food drive
The Rotonda West Association will sponsor a social-distancing drive-thru food collection from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. This well coordinated event will be contact-less, just place your items in your trunk or back seat and drive through the line of cheerful volunteers. The Englewood Helping Hand Christmas wish list suggests soups, pasta, mac & cheese, Ramen noodles, peanut butter, hygiene products, shampoo, and cash and checks payable to Englewood Helping Hand.
Fine Art Winter Market
North Port Art Center will sponsor the first-annual Artisan's Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. More than 30 vendors will display and sell their original art, handmade jewelry, unique pottery and sculpture. Shop for that unique gift. Members of the North Port Chorale will sing carols, and Nunn Better BBQ food truck will be on hand. For additional information, call 423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.org.
Dearborn toy drive
A toy collection is set for 2 p.m. until dark on Saturday, Dec. 5 on the 400 block of West Dearborn Street in Englewood. The event will include music by DJ Tom's Tunes. All toys will be given to local children through Englewood Elementary School. For more information, call mike Robulock at 850-512-5005.
Music, toy drive
Live music and a toy drive are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Ricaltini's Bar and Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave., Englewood. John Salaway will perform. Bring a toy for a family in need. For more information, contact Kendra Porter at KP@portergc.com.
Improving G.C. Herring Park
Charlotte County Community Services will have a virtual public meeting seeking input for the design of G.C. Herring Park improvements approved by the 2020 1% local option sales tax. The meeting will be held live on Microsoft Teams at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 8. Attendees can join live at https://tinyurl.com/gcherringmeeting. A recording of the meeting will be available. G.C. Herring Park is at 3406 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-235-5003 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Wildlife talk
The North Port Friends of Wildlife will sponsor a talk at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 facilitated by the Shannon Staub Library featuring Debbie Blanco, and covering many of the natural lands in Sarasota County. This will be especially helpful in case you’re looking for hiking, biking, birding, photography, equestrian or kayaking adventures. Debbie will share the best places to go. She will also discuss our local wildlife, endangered species and other species of interest. To sign up for this Zoom meeting, please register at scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/north-port-friends-wildlife-lecture-series-live or call 941-861-1744 to register over the phone. Spaces are limited and be sure to get your zoom app set up on your device prior to the meeting. For more information, please feel free to contact NPFOWL at 941 876 3720 or www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Swim with Santa
Swim with Santa from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Wear your swimsuits, bring your cameras, and find an Instagram-worthy tropical holiday photo op, enjoy holiday games and crafts, along with some delicious hot chocolate. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5, with complimentary admission for the supervising adult. Pre-Registration is recommended at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim or can stop by either the North Port Aquatic, Morgan, or Mullen Centers to register in person. Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing while in attendance. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper physical distancing cannot be maintained. Call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Blood drive
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and the Rotonda Golf and Country Club are joining for a blood drive for OneBlood from 9 a.m until 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021 at The Hills Marina, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Contact Ellen Lang at 917-579-7770 or grammylang@gmail.com for appointments.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry, featuring The Sidemen and the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass Band, will play classic country and bluegrass from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Life Realized, 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The shows are BYOB and free. Bring a chair. For more information, visit englewood-opry.com.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
