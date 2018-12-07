ENGLEWOOD — For the past 37 years, the Christmas Concert presented by the Englewood Performing Arts Series has been a special and festive way to welcome the holiday season.
This year Highland Way joins the series to present Celtic music with a Scottish flair. The group is made up of vocals, plus guitar, fiddle, mandolin, bodran and whistle. Their selections include favorites from Scottish tradition, including rousing calls to action and ballads mixed with instrumentals, familiar Irish melodies, sea chanteys and the promise of a few surprises along the way.
Performances will be 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. There is open seating and the doors open one hour before the event. Tickets are $25. Visit www.englewoodpas.org or call 941-473-2787.
