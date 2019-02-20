ENGLEWOOD — The newly-created AMVETS Post 777 continues to surpass milestones as one of the fastest-growing veterans organizations in the country.
The 200th member joined the organization Feb. 2, setting a national standard.
Post Commander Richard J. Young Sr. and Andy Hackleman, First Vice Commander and membership chairman, made the announcement. They were the two veterans about 18 months ago who took it upon themselves to form and develop the post.
Formed in July, 2017, the post set a Florida and national record a year later by recruiting its 122nd member last August.
The former Conch Café at 3386 N. Access Road was acquired for the post building. Vice Commander Hackleman noted the condition of the building one year ago. "A pile of dirt from a trench was in the middle of the floor and some plywood sheets were draped over saw horses as our bar," he said. "Dozens of our members dug in and helped and today, the Post is fully-equipped and a beehive of activity with a full schedule of events all week long."
Race nights, karaoke, bunko and dinners every other Thursday are among popular social activities on the calendar. Featured recently was a Super Bowl Party, a Valentine's Day dinner-dance that was sold out.
"What we have here is a former restaurant with every bit of the place remodeled by member volunteers," commented Commander Young.
The Ladies Auxiliary headed by Evelyn Long has a growing membership of some 50 members and has embarked on a scholarship program and other projects. The Post's Sons of AMVETS, headed by Larry Beltrondo, has 25 members and is also growing and planning events for the Post.
Veteran members represent every military service plus the Reserves and National Guard. Interested? Call Andy Hackleman 830-5082 or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
