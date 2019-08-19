Lots of fun Pioneer Days events are coming up over the next two weekends, culminating on Labor Day. For updates, forms and more information, visit EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
• AUG. 23
Middle School Shipwreck Dance
The Shipwreck Dance for middle school students is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the new auditorium at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 7001 San Casa Drive. The event is free and includes pizza and bottled water. Charlotte County, the Englewood Community Coalition, Fellowship Church and the Pioneer Days Committee are hosts. The theme is “Living the Dream …” with prizes for kids aged 9-12 for the best costume related to this theme. This is a lock-in event. Kids must be signed in and out by an approved adult.
Photo Contest
The Pioneer Days Photo Contest is open. Anyone can submit digital photos to the competition at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
Just click on “Events,” then select “Photo Contest.” An application and release form must be submitted with each entry, which should include the title of the photo and a brief explanation of why it illustrates the theme. The photos will be posted on the site. Each photo will receive a code number so entries remain anonymous to judges.
Submissions will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 23. Please don’t submit more than two entries per week.The 10 finalists will be printed and mounted to be displayed at Pioneer Days events so the general public can vote on their favorite. The people of Englewood vote for the grand prize-winning photo.
• AUG. 24
Chalkfest 7.0
Chalkfest 7.0, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Orange Street Rec Center, 101 Orange St., two blocks north of West Dearborn Street. Free family event. The first 250 to register receive free chalk. Registration at 8:30 a.m.; artists begin at 9 a.m.
Teen Shipwreck Dance
Shipwreck Dance for teens, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the new Ann & Chuck Dever Auditorium, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Free. Kids must be signed in and out by an approved adult. Includes pizza and bottled water. Costume contests. Hosted by Charlotte County along with the Englewood Community Coalition, Fellowship Church of Englewood and the Englewood Pioneer Days Committee.
• AUG. 25
Fish-A-Thon returns
10th Pioneer Days Michael O’Donnell Memorial Fish-A-Thon, 7-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Tom Adams Bridge, Englewood. Free to kids aged 12 and under. Forms can be obtained at EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. All children in a family may be listed on one form. Pre-registration is not required, but participants must be accompanied by an adult. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. Lines will go in the water at 8:15 a.m. Volunteers are experienced and will assist anyone who needs some help.
Historical tours
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, 51 N. Maple St., is hosting self-guided history tours of Englewood from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. A printable map will be available online with history and photos at EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
• AUG. 31
Cardboard Boat Race
The Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Ann & Chuck Dever Park pool, 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. This event allows even the most novice of novices to try to paddle their way to victory. Applications are at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
Shipwreck Dance Party
The full-family version of the Shipwreck Dance Party is set for 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Free. Music, a beer garden, and food vendors. Family-friendly. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, but no coolers or food.
• SEPT. 1
Diaper Derby
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club is once again host of the popular and traditional Pioneer Days Diaper Derby, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Woman’s Club, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. The Diaper Derby features babies who are able to crawl but unable to walk. Free and open to all. For more information and to register, call Terri at 941-474-3520 or email powellmema@comcast.net.
Pioneeer Days Festival
Pioneeer Days Festival Day 1, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Live music, vendors, a free kids’ zone, and much more. Music by Image Therapy (noon), Part Time Genius (1:45 p.m.), Chris Walker Band (3:30 p.m.), Miles Bosworth (5:30 p.m.), and Swinging Bridge (6:45 p.m.)
Open Car Show
Open Car Show, noon to 6 p.m. on West Dearborn Street. Awards will be presented at 5 p.m. For more information, please visit the website.
• SEPT. 2
Pioneer Days Parade
The 63rd Annual Pioneer Days Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Sept. 2, rain or shine. The parade marshals at Englewood Center, travels west on Cowles Street, then runs north on South McCall Road, west on West Dearborn Street, and north on Old Englewood Road, terminating at Stewart Street.
Pioneeer Days Festival
Day 2 of the Pioneer Days Festival begins early at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St. There will be a beard contest, pie- and watermelon-eating contests, the photo contest and parade awards will be presented, plus food and merchandise vendors. Music by Seamus McCarthy Band (10:30 a.m.), and Kenny Rose (2 p.m.) The park closes at 3 p.m.
Corvette Car Show
Corvette Car Show takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an awards presentation at 1:45 p.m.
