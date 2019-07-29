ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Toastmasters Club continues to attract new members. At the July 25 meeting, Jennifer Bal and James Bender received a warm welcome as new members by the Englewood club.
The mission of the Toastmasters Club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. A new program called “Pathways” appealing to younger new members has been successfully used now for two years. By participating in Toastmaster’s proven program, you’ll learn to speak comfortably in front of a group and lead with purpose which in turn fosters self-confidence and personal growth. People who join Toastmasters find potential they never thought they had and achieve more of their goals and dreams.
The club meets from 6:30-7:45 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St.
For more information, call 941-697-1352 or send an email to mgleadbetter@embarqmail.com
