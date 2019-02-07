The large, gymnasium-sized Fellowship Hall at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn, will be filled inside and out with thousands of items Feb. 14-16. This is the 33rd season for church’s Huge Rummage Sale.
The United Methodist Women initiated this sale and have presented it annually for decades to benefit charitable programs locally and abroad. While members of the United Methodist Men have always helped out, in recent years the sale has grown to be a larger joint project of the Women and Men. They split the net proceeds evenly to help fund their respective efforts to benefit people in need.
There is a special “Early Bird” Pre-Sale from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 14. A $5 “Shop Early Admission Fee” charged at the door, that day only, will give shoppers an edge over others in finding prime treasures.
There will still be countless great deals with no admission fee on the traditional Friday and Saturday sale days, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Shoppers can browse through furniture, small appliances, electronics, toys, clothes, fabrics and crafts, books, artificial flowers, art work, yard and shop tools, hardware, kitchenware, home décor, and just about everything imaginable at this bargain hunters’ paradise.
Both the men’s and women’s groups use funds from the sale to award scholarships to graduating high school seniors who attend the church, which has a seasonal congregation exceeding 2,000.
The United Methodist Women add their share of the sale money to that generated by their November Christmas Bazaar to support other charitable efforts. They operate the Children’s Clothes Closet which provides clothes to infants through size 14 children in need who reside between the El Jobean Bridge and Manasota Beach Road. Other programs they help include those of Family Promise, Englewood and Vineland elementary schools, Foundations Preschool Scholarships, Lemon Bay Project Graduation, Englewood Community Care Clinic, FISH, Helping Hand, Meals on Wheels, Loveland School, Habitat for Humanity of both Sarasota and Charlotte Counties, Echo Agricultural Missions and Community Development, and Solve Maternity Homes.
The United Methodist Men also help support various programs that benefit the community with proceeds from their seasonal Pancake Breakfasts, running every-other-Saturday through April 6.
For information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call Paul at 941-451-4611.
