Tringali Roller Rink
Second update: The roller hockey rink at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood will be closed for repair and maintenance until further notice. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Wall of Honor
The public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony for The Wall of Honor from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Brookdate Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West. A reception will follow the dedication of the Wall of Honor. For more informaiton, please call Linda at 941-681-1198.
Quarter auction
American Legion Post 113 will have a charity quarter auction to benefit the LBHS Cheerleaders, set for at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the post, 3436 Indiana Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Bring a roll or two of quarters, some friends, and have a great time. Call 941-697-3616 for more information.
Lung cancer prevention
The Englewood Area Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Resource Network will present a special free program on the importance and availability of lung cancer screening from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Suncoast Auditorium at Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. Experts from Sarasota and Charlotte counties will talk about the free and low-cost lung cancer screening programs. Lung cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in our counties, but the deadliest by far. More than twice as many people will be diagnosed with breast cancer versus lung cancer each year. The mortality rate for lung cancer is more than double than that for breast cancer. Lack of early screening for lung cancer means lung cancer is usually detected at a late stage.
Please visit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation Facebook page for event details and visit The Lung Cancer Alliance site for a wealth of educational materials lungcanceralliance.org.
Auction helps animals
The management and staff of Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida Road, Englewood, is having a month-long silent auction that ends June 30. Items consist of wall art, memorabilia and promotional items from the restaurant, and are on display inside. There is no fee for registration or bidding. All proceeds to benefit Suncoast Humane Society. Visit Prime Time's Facebook page or the Suncoast Humane Society website, www.humane.org.
AMVETS anniversary
AMVETS Post 777 of Englewood will hold a special one-year anniversary party July 4 at the post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. There will be free music and food from noon to 4 p.m. The Big Red Bus will be theer from 12:30-3 p.m. for blood donations. All donors will get a voucher for a free movie ticket, plus a wellness check with their donation. All are welcome. For more information about the club or the event, please call 941-460-8755.
Post 113 July 4th
American Legion Post 113 of Rotonda will have a Fourth of July celebration from 1-5 p.m. Thursday July 4 at the post, 3436 Indiana Road. Everyone, including non-members are invited to join in the fun. The Legion family will be having music, fun games, and hamburgers, hot dogs, side salads and ice cream. Enjoy a great lunch with friends and stay for the energized music of "Seasons of Sound. For information, call 941-697-3616.
Englewood Fireworks
Englewood's fireworks display will once again launch from Blind Pass Beach (Middle Beach) on Manasota Key at about 9:05 p.m. July 4. The viewing area is anywhere along the Lemon Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway, from Tom Adams Bridge to Englewood Isles, and along Manasota Key, and at mainland locations like West Dearborn Street, Lemon Bay Park and Indian Mound Park. A great place to watch is the Rotary's VIP tent, set up in the back parking lot of Blind Pass Beach, which includes VIP parking. For more information and to get tickets for the VIP, or to donate to the nonprofit fireworks fund, visit www.englewoodfireworks.com.
Playground renovations
The playground at South Gulf Cove Park, 10150 Amicola St., Gulf Cove, will undergo renovations through July 8. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Fashion show planned
Ivy’s on Dearborn is having a special Christmas in July fundraising fashion show for a local warrior, Bobbie Sue Burton, who continues to fight for her life. Burton is director of the nonprofit Project Phoenix, which helps families and children in need. The show will be 5-8 p.m. July 15 at La Stanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Tickets are $50 and feature dinner, music and the fashion show. There will be raffles, and all proceeds to go to Bobbie Sue Burton and Project Phoenix. Tickets are available at Ivy’s on Dearborn or La Stanza Ristorante.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering is held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. The next session is July 16. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
