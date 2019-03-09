ENGLEWOOD — The Family Garden Club's first 2019 scholarship plant sale is set for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16 at Paul’s garden, 1852 Whispering Pines Circle in Englewood. Follow the signs from Englewood Road (State Road 776) next to the Lemon Bay Plaza.
The club's master gardener Jim Chandler took inventory recently and reports a wide selection of easy-to-grow plants, suitable for this area, will be ready for purchase and planting. He says that in many parts of the world, spring is yet to come, but most of you know the time to refresh your garden in Southwest Florida is mid-February through mid-March. If you are looking for some unique and interesting plants, you don't want to miss this sale.
Jim mentions some of the plants you may select from. There are our many perennials including Brazilian Red Cloak, with those huge burgundy-colored spike-shaped flowers; Turk's Cap, which blooms year-round; fake Oyster plants; and many varieties of Clerodendrum (Who came up with this name?). There will also be a few rooted cuttings of the Starburst variety Clerodendrum, which aptly describes the shape of the blossoms.
Other plants that will be available are Wax Myrtle, various hedge-type plants, variegated Dracaena Marginata, colorful Ti (cordyline), Song of India, zonal Geraniums and even some dish gardens for that kitchen window. Succulents and cacti will abound including Melted Wax. A few seedlings that will probably be ready for sale are Dwarf Blue Kale, Zinnia, Alyssum and Milk Weed.
Most plants are propagated and grown in members’ back yards. The value of locally grown plants is that they do not experience the shock of moving from a greenhouse to the conditions of an outdoor environment. Some of the varieties will be on a limited basis, so come early.
At the sale, if you have questions, please ask one of our knowledgeable members who will surely have the answer. All plants are locally grown with most started in the backyards of our members.
All proceeds from the sale will go to the Lemon Bay High School Scholarship Fund. In May, 2018 the club awarded two $2,000 scholarships at the awards ceremony. At the past 11 awards ceremonies, the club has donated $23,000 by way of purchases and generosity. The club plans several more sales throughout the year. Please check www.fgcefl.com for updates.
