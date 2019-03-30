The Family Garden Club of Englewood will meet at 10 a.m. April 9 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. The topic will be “Using Hibiscus in the Garden,” with speaker David Wallen, president of the Punta Gorda Hibiscus Society.
David will introduce various hibiscus species that grow the best in a Florida garden. During the discussion he will cover the planting, care, and trimming of these plants in our Southwest Florida climate.
David retired from the Philadelphia Electric Company in 1995 and moved to Punta Gorda in 2004. His wife enjoyed growing orchids, so one day they went to an orchid society lecture and were told the orchid society meets the second Tuesday of the month. When they attended the meeting the next month, they found themselves at the hibiscus society meeting and there they fell in love with hibiscus! They now enjoy both orchids and hibiscus.
A coffee social will follow this meeting and you will have the opportunity to meet other attendees and club members. Please feel free to joins us. Everyone is welcome. When you attend our meetings, you will get to meet our members and have the opportunity to ask them gardening questions related to Southwest Florida gardening. Please check www.fgcefl.com for more details on this event and other scheduled club activities.
As always, membership is not required to attend but membership does have some benefits that you may enjoy. As a member, you will be kept up to date on all the events planned. You may also be part of the selection activity and planning of the events that we have. This includes the suggestion for speakers and field trips that are arranged. You may also attend the business meetings and be part of the process that chooses and votes on community projects that we participate in. Our membership ranges from the very inexperienced gardener, who has just moved to Florida, to the experienced long-time resident. You will also find that there is something for everyone at the meetings. Join today and start mastering gardening in Southwest Florida. Many more benefits of membership may be found on our website at www.fgcefl.com.
