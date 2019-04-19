Easter is Sunday. Get ready for the Easter Bunny at area egg hunts events.
PORT CHARLOTTE
• Come and join the Easter Bunny from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at North Charlotte Regional Park, 1185 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte to celebrate Charlotte County’s 55th Easter egg hunt production. Children 12 and under are welcome to participate. There will be games, bounce houses, crafts, face painting, laser tag, music, prizes and one of the largest egg hunts in Charlotte County. Don’t forget to bring your Easter basket. This event is free for all. For more information call 941-627-1074.
• Easter Egg Hunt & Festival 10 a.m. Saturday. Families are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte for its Easter Festival. At 10 a.m. children who are toddlers through age 12 will each receive an empty basket and take part in an Easter egg hunt. After the hunt, there will be food, a bounce house, and crafts. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is found at http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
PUNTA GORDA
• Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda, will holds its “Spring Fling” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20. Food, face painting, (candy) kissing booth, fishing booth, Easter egg hunts for small children and one for adults. Entertainment along with vendors, games and prizes, candy and a learning experience on what the true meaning of Easter is! All ages are welcome. For more information, call 941-637-1717.
NORTH PORT
• Living Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd., on the dividing line of North Port and Port Charlotte, will hold its second annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday. Crafts, decorate cookies, refreshments and meet the Easter bunny. Bring a basket to collect the eggs. For more information, call 941-625-8090.
• Easter egg hunt. AMVETS Post 2000 hosts an Easter egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday for AMVETS families and North Port children. Children up to age 8 are invited. Registration is required by April 19. Sign up by stopping by the post or calling 941-429-1999. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs.
ENGLEWOOD
• Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Englewood United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. All children of the community are invited to come to the grand Annual Easter Egg Hunt with an adult, and bring their baskets for collecting. Festivities start in Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m. with free registration, crafts and games, a climbing wall and bounce house, popcorn and cotton candy, door prizes and live music by the Fusion by Fire praise band. Egg hunts by age group will launch from there starting at 10:30 a.m. and end at noon. Optional preregistration is available online at www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
VENICE
• The Venice Lions Club invites all blind and visually impaired children and their siblings to an Easter Egg Hunt with beeping eggs. The hunt will be on at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Venezia Park, 450 Nassau St. The eggs will be hidden and participants will find them by listening for the loud beep. Attendees will need a buddy for assistance. There is no cost, thanks to the generosity of the Lions Club. RSVP is requested. To RSVP or for more information, call Lion Shelley at 941-485-2354.
• Easter Egg Hunt Eggstavaganza will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gazebo in Downtown Venice Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave. Meet the Easter Bunny, race to find hidden eggs and just have fun. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-484-6742 or visit www.visitvenicefl.org.
