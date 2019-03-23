ENGLEWOOD — The members of the Englewood Fun Chorus will present their Spring Show, “A Little Bit Country,” at 3 p.m. March 31 at the Fellowship Hall of Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
The show features solos, duets, a line dance number, as well as a variety of choral numbers. Although admission is free, a collection is taken to sponsor a musical scholarship given annually to a Lemon Bay High School senior pursuing a degree in the musical arts.
The public is welcome.
