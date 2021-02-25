We are lucky to live in a vibrant community with many opportunities for recreation activities even during these challenging times.
Here a few programs being offered at the Ann & Chuck Dever Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
Adaptive Recreation Program, 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays through May 30. This program adapts to each participant’s leisure interest and skills. Join us for a variety of indoor adaptive programs in a safe environment, including basketball, soccer, kickball, obstacle course, games and family fun, all while practicing social distancing. The program is open to ages 7 and up for a fee of $2.
Fit and Fun P.E., 2-3 p.m. Thursdays. Fit and Fun P.E. promotes positive child development and increases overall fitness. Children ages 6-15 are invited for mostly outdoor activities, games, and challenges that promote physical activity, cooperation, and teamwork. Preregistration is required, and parents must be on-site with their children. The fee is $2.
Flex-N-Go, 9-10 a.m. Thursdays. Achieve greater movement with instruction on flexibility to help increase muscle strength while improving balance and coordination. Each hour-long session is instructed by onsite staff. All fitness levels welcome. Pre-registration required. Limited to 10 participants. The fee is $2.
Walking 4 Fitness, 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This indoor fitness: walk, do balance exercises, work on flexibility and perform exercises at stations around the gym. Participants walked more than 6,500 miles in January.
This recreation center also has an excellent fitness room available for use by the public. It's open from 9-10 a.m., 10:30-11:30 a.m., noon-1 p.m. 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The staggered times allow for proper sanitizing.
Children ages 14–17 must be accompanied by an adult to use the fitness equipment. There is a $2 drop-in fee, or you can pay $40 for 6 months, or $75 for a 1-year pass.
This great recreation center also offers pickleball, table tennis, family history writing, line dancing, and youth basketball clinics. Check out the program guide at https://bit.ly/2NBG8WB or for more information contact the recreation center at 941-681-3760.
Tringali Center
And don’t forget about our neighbors here at the Tringali Park Recreation Center. They are open with restrictions on the number of patrons allowed.
The recreation center includes a gymnasium with a newly renovated wood floor and is equipped with six basketball goals. The gym is ready to use for indoor pickleball, volleyball and features a huge rock wall. Patrons must make a reservation for blocks of time to participate in drop-in programs such as pickleball, table tennis and walking fitness classes.
Online reservations may only be made for the next day and is limited to one activity per day per location. Patrons interested in participating in contracted instructor led programs such as Zumba should contact the instructor directly for registration information and class size limits. For more information, call 941-681-3742.
Fit for Life
Registration for Charlotte County Fit for Life 21st Senior Games is in process. You can register in person at any recreation center or at http://apm.activecommunities.com/charlottecountyfl/Activity_Search/8996.
Get out there and enjoy some safe and fun recreational activities!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex of State Road 776.
