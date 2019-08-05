Cardboard Boat Race
The Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race is set for Aug. 31 at the Ann Dever Park pool on San Casa Drive in Englewood.
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is hosting a final workshop to assist anyone who wants to learn how to build a vessel for the race, set for 8-11 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Flotilla 87 station house, 1949 Englewood Road. The workshop is free and family-friendly. Kids are welcome with a parent or guardian. Close-toed shoes are required.
Please contact Bill Shaw 205-302-4747 with questions. Pre-registration is not required. For more information about the race, the rules, the course, and updates visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
Diaper Derby
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club will bring back the ever-popular Diaper Derby for Pioneer Days. It is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Woman's Club, 51 N. Maple St. in Englewood, at the corner of Cocoanut and Maple streets.
This is free and open to all crawling babies. Reservations are required. Call Terri at 941-474-3520 or email powellmema@comcast.net.
Little Miss/Mr. Englewood
The Little Miss/Mr. Englewood pageant will be 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Admission is $2 per person, or bring four cans of nonperishable food for the food bank.
Entrance fee for contestants is $30, and $10 per additional siblings. Age groups are: 0-12 months; 13-30 months; 31-42 months; 43 months-6 years; 7-9 years; and 10-12 years. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be chosen for each group. Children will be judged on natural beauty, overall appearance, poise, personality, stage presence. They will not be based on attire.
The top three in each age category are invited to ride on the Pioneer Day Parade float. Registration will be done on-site. Information and forms are available at www.englewoodpioneerdays.com and at Englewood United Methodist Church. On-site registration starts at 9 a.m. Please direct any questions to the event chair, Dianna Walston at diannawalston@gmail.com.
Grand Marshal nominations
The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee is looking for nominations for Grand Marshal of the 63rd Annual Englewood Pioneer Days Parade.
The “Grand Marshal” link on the Pioneer Days site, www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com, under the “All Forms,” then scroll to “Nominate a Grand Marshal.” The contest will close at midnight, Aug. 16.
All nominations will be brought to the committee for a decision. This is not a “voting” contest. If you are nominating someone, be sure to include all the information that’s applicable about that person and, especially, why they should be Grand Marshal.
Photo Contest
The Pioneer Days Photo Contest is open. Anyone can submit digital photos to the competition at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Just click on “Events,” then select “Photo Contest.” An application and release form must be submitted with each entry, which should include the title of the photo and a brief explanation of why it illustrates the theme. The photos will be posted on the site. Each photo will receive a code number so entries remain anonymous to judges. Please don’t submit more than two entries per week.
Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 23. The 10 finalists will be printed and mounted to be displayed at Pioneer Days events so the general public can vote on their favorite. The people of Englewood vote for the grand prize-winning photo.
Fish-A-Thon returns
The 10th Pioneer Days Michael O’Donnell Memorial Fish-A-Thon is set for 7-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Tom Adams Bridge in Englewood. It is free to kids aged 12 and under. Registration is open now. Forms can be obtained at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. All children in a family may be listed on one form. Pre-registration is not required, but participants must be accompanied by an adult. There will be a sign up table at the pier. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. on Aug. 25. Lines will go in the water at 8:15 a.m. Adults do not need to know how to fish, as the volunteers are experienced and will assist anyone who needs some help.
For updated information, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
