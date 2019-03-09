Have you ever wanted to learn how to crochet or sew or paint? Now’s the time for you to take the class you’ve always dreamed about taking and you can do it for free in the comfort of your own home.
Welcome to the newest addition to the Sarasota County Libraries line up of databases, Creativebug.
Creativebug offers more than 1,000 award-winning online art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. You will find projects you love for every occasion that will nurture your soul by learning new skills. New classes are added every day on topics such as, art and design, sewing, food and home, jewelry, quilting, knitting, paper, holiday and party, and kids. Creativebug also offers downloadable patterns, templates and recipes.
You’re more creative than you think. Give Creativebug a try and discover how you can fine-tune your craft or learn a new one. All you need is your Sarasota County Library card to get started. The classes never expire, and you can start and stop projects at your own pace. No pressure just possibilities! Find your creativity at the library!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
