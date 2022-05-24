ENGLEWOOD — Don Musilli is no stranger to teaching the fundamentals of 3D printing.
Starting May 30, Musilli will offer his Lite World weeklong summer camps for child 8 to 13. The camps will be from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday.
Musilli has long had faith that 3D printing is an emerging technology.
Starting in 2013, he introduced 3D printing to teachers and students in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties. And for more than eight years, Musilli headed the Englewood Innovation Center, near Buchan Airport in Englewood, where he offered 3D printing classes.
Now, more than 60 printers are found in area schools and almost most area libraries provide access to the printers, which allow people to turn an idea into a plastic object.
During the COVID pandemic, Musilli applied 3D printing to producing face shields for local health care workers. He’s also created antiquated and other hard-to-find parts for sewing machines, vehicles and other apparatus.
Why spend his time with summer camps for kids?
“I want them to learn something of value,” Musilli said. “I believe you have to give back to the community.”
While young people have the skills to navigate computers easily, Musilli said a by-product of the camps will be for them to have a better understanding of the underlying mechanics that goes into and shapes their everyday lives.
The camp sessions will be limited to four students, and Musilli promise participants will learn “real-world” of 3D technologies. The enrollment is $140 per student. To enroll or more information, visit www.liteworldllc.com or call Musilli at 941-999-8200.
