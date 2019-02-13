Looking for a last-minute gift idea for Valentine's Day?
How about saying "I Love You" with a song? For $35, a Barbershop Quartet from the Lemon Bay Chord Company barbershop chorus will come to the location of your choice and sing two love songs and present your Valentine with a rose. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Chord Company, which provides scholarships each year for local students.
A quartet is available anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today and Friday. In the Englewood area, contact Peggie Sue at 260-417-1230. In the Venice area call Jim at 941-223-1425.
The Lemon Bay Chord Company is based in Englewood, but sings all over the area. It's a member of the Sunshine District of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Chord Company director Steve Dygert is always looking for new members. The group sings at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
For more on joining group, reach out to Art Ruth at 941-429-0215 or visit the group’s Facebook page by searching “Lemon Bay Chord Company.”
