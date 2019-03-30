Hooray, Spring has sprung! Time to shake off those winter blues and follow the sun. Time to swap “cold and flu” meds for “allergies and hay fever” ones (hey, wait a minute…).
I’m happy to announce that the Health In Motion bus is coming to Elsie Quirk Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Florida Department of Health of Sarasota County, Health in Motion Bus will be parked in the library’s west parking lot to provide no-cost health screenings and referrals for general health and wellness. Nursing staff will also help individuals who lack medical insurance find a medical home for ongoing health care through referrals to the Community Health Centers of Sarasota County.
Health In Motion offers free, convenient, private services to any and all, including flu vaccines, blood-pressure screening, body mass index (BMI) screening, diabetes-glucose screening, as well as tips and feedback on “How to Stay Healthy” and referrals to community health centers for ongoing health and wellness care.
So, if you’ve been meaning to get a screening, but find it all just a big ol’ hassle (or, if you’re like me, you secretly don’t want to deal with it), stop by the Health In Motion Bus on Tuesday. And hey, since you’re already at the Library, why not check out a great new book or DVD?
For more information, visit sarasotahealth.org, or call Elsie Quirk Library at 941-861-1200. Come Find Your (happy and healthy) Self at the library.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.