ENGLEWOOD — Red potatoes, green leafy cabbages, bulky bags of onions, and today, fresh strawberries, all spread out on 8-foot tables behind All Faiths Mobile Farm Market Truck.
It’s a rainy Thursday in Englewood, and the All Faiths Mobile Farm Market truck has pulled up at Englewood Helping Hand, 700 E. Dearborn St. It’s 11 a.m. and the folks are already beginning to line up with their umbrellas to wait.
The truck, stocked with close to 2,000 pounds of fresh produce, won’t be packed out for another hour yet. But, as one smiling client told me, “It’s worth the wait to know that I’ll get fresh spinach to eat tonight.”
By 3 p.m., it will all be gone, given to those who need it free of charge. Close to 200 people will sleep better this week, knowing, that at least for the next couple of weeks, there will be nutritious food on the table.
Since 2014, All Faiths Mobile Farm Market truck, with the help of a contingent of volunteers, has changed people’s lives. The mobile food market truck stops in Englewood on the second and fourth Thursday of the month. It offers fresh food and hope.
In all of our lives, stuff happens. A once promising job in a restaurant disappears when red tide hits and business slows. You’re out for a week with the flu and the job is gone. A spouse dies after a long illness and suddenly, the family’s income is cut in half.
More than 30 percent of what All Faiths Food Bank distributes is fresh produce. Produce is sourced from local food and grocery stores and local growers. As the only food bank in Sarasota and DeSoto County, All Faiths Food Bank puts 91 percent of all donations directly back into programs and services.
Englewood Helping Hand is affiliated with the All Faiths Food Bank and can purchase more food from the All Faiths Food Bank per dollar, than anywhere else. Donations can go much further through this partnership. Donations can be made to Englewood Helping Hand, 700 E. Dearborn St. Englewood, FL 34223
