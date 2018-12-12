Christmas is coming up fast, and this week offers some good opportunities to jump into the holiday spirit.
‘Sounds of the Season’
Take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle to enjoy “Sounds of the Season” by renowned saxophone and guitar Artists Eirinn Abu & Manny Lopez at 7 p.m. Friday at the Lemon Bay High School Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
This concert is a benefit for the Lemon Bay High School Band program and will feature a special guest appearance by LBHS Band students. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased from any LBHS Band student, online at www.bandsoflbhs.com or at the box office the night of the event. For more information, contact Cheryl Deal at 941-323-8641.
Christmas on Dearborn
Christmas on Dearborn takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St., and along historic West Dearborn Street.
In its second year sponsored by the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, this free, fun, family event will feature plenty of snow for the kids to play in, plus every child will get some quality time with Santa Claus himself.
There will also be holiday music, free snacks and cheer, free bike raffles, the Lemon Bay High School Marching Band, a scavenger hunt along Dearborn, craft stations that include cookie decorating, ornament decorating and reindeer food, and a storefront decorating contest.
The Friends of Music Education will present the feature film “The Year Without A Santa Claus” on the big, outdoor screen for all to enjoy.
The Sunrise Rotary began this event last year, and it was very well attended. It is free, and no tickets are necessary.
Light up the Night
Light up the Night, sponsored by the Englewood Kiwanis, is set for Saturday evening at the drive-through Christmas Card Lane, in the lot behind the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road (next to the RaceTrac store on South Winchester Boulevard).
The event will be centered around a special luminaria ceremony. Luminaria will be set up to light a guided path around the life-sized Christmas Cards, and lit shortly before sunset. Christmas Card Lane will be closed to vehicles until 6:30 p.m. Anyone may place a luminaria in honor of a loved one who has passed away, to support someone who is currently ill, or to celebrate someone who has overcome an illness.
The luminaria, which consists of a small paper bag and a votive candle weighted with sand, can be decorated by friends and relatives by writing messages to or about, their loved ones. Though there is no cost to participate in the ceremony, a suggested donation of $5 or more is appreciated. All funds raised will go directly to the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation.
Several local businesses will distribute the luminaria bags. If you would like to pick up a bag in advance to write a message or decorate, please visit during their normal business hours. These include Stellfox Automotive, 6478 San Casa Drive; Englewood Glass and Mirror, 358 W. Dearborn St.; Real Bikes Englewood, 445 S. Indiana Ave.; Michael Saunders & Company, 1200 S. McCall Road; and Paradise Exclusive, 200 W. Dearborn St.
You can either leave the bag at the business, or bring it with you to the Englewood Event Center on Saturday from 2-4:30 p.m., or get one there at that time. Cash donations will be accepted, or donate at theeacf.org. To learn more or to help decorate and place the luminaria, sign up at englewoodkiwanis.org or visit englewoodeventcen ter.com/christmascard lane.html
Also as part of Light Up the Night, Abundant Life Ministries will provide hot chocolate and coffee, there will be Christmas caroling on Thoroughbred Golf Carts, roasting marshmallows with the Englewood Fire District, Santa’s photo booth (with Mrs. Claus) by John Bass Photography, and Elvis will make an appearance and entertain from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. near the Englewood Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.