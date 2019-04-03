ENGLEWOOD — A slow start proved fatal for the Englewood SKY Middle School baseball team as the Storm lost to visiting Inspiration Academy 11-5 Monday at the Englewood Sports Park.
The Storm, 2-1, were held scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when they scored five runs and the game was ended because of the two-hour limit.
Troy Reames, Bryson Vaughn and Donte Taylor each belted RBI-triples in the inning. Two of the triples went deep into center field and the other one was hit down the left-field line. Englewood SKY also had two walks in the bottom of the fifth.
“We just weren’t motivated at the beginning of the game,” said Storm head coach Nathan Long. “We just came out flat, and when we finally got things going, it was too late. (Inspiration Academy) are a very good team.”
The visitors scored three in the top of the first off Storm starting pitcher Jeremy Williams and two more in the second off Reames. They gradually increased their advantage from there.
Reames and Aiden McNanna followed Williams with Englewood SKY’s pitching duties.
Before Monday’s loss, the Storm had scored 25 runs and given up just six in its first two victories over St. Stephens and Venice SKY. The Storm plays at St. Stephens in a 4:30 p.m. game today.
In another Englewood SKY sport, the school’s golf team (consisting of boys and girls) starts its season Thursday against Venice SKY at the Myakka Pines Golf Club, starting at 4 p.m. All home matches are at Myakka Pines. Jeff Underwood is the golf coach and Dan DeLong is the tennis coach. The tennis team is playing its home matches at the Englewood Sports Park courts.
