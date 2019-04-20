Do you have some prescription pills in your medicine cabinet that way past the expiration date? Have you found a bottle of pills left behind by a loved one who is no longer with us?
Resist the urge to toss them in the trash or flush them down the drain, where they can harm the environment.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is April 27.
The day is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It’s designed as “a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs,” according to the DEA’s website, www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.
“The last Take-Back Day brought in more than 900,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to 10,878,950 pounds.”
Spring is here, and if you’re doing spring cleaning, you don’t even need to wait for a community “Take Back” day to get rid of all your expired or unused medicines safely. There are four centers in Charlotte County where you can dispose of your unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription medications year-round:
• Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 11051 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 7474 Utilities Road, Punta Gorda, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 3280 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Punta Gorda Safety Complex, 1410 Tamiami Trail. Open seven days a week, 24 hours per day
For more information on how to help keep your community drug-free, you can check out the Englewood Community Coalition at ccenglewood.com.
Lit discussion
Thursday afternoon, our volunteer Tammie leads the Literary Discussion Group at 1 p.m. in the conference room. This is a literary discussion, not a book discussion. This group discusses short stories from five to 15 pages. We encourage each other to think about how and why a poem or short story was written and how the stories reflect real life. Tammie provides reading material prior to each meeting.
Tammie also runs the Fiction Writers Group that meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27. Join Tammie and other aspiring writers to talk about various techniques and get some friendly advice about your work. For more information please contact Tammie Diehl at tamiamifl@comcast.net or call the library at 941.681.3736.
Game night
Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., join Aundrea for Game Night. Ages 16 and up are welcome to hang out at the library and play a board game with some friends. We have Catan, Dungeons & Dragons, Sorry, Scattegories, The Hunger Games and more.
Light snacks will be served courtesy of the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. We have new program for teens at 4 p.m. each Saturday called “Anime Afternoons.” Join our library technician Michael for an anime film and some discussion about what anime everyone is reading now. Light snacks are served during the film thanks (again) to the generosity of the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
There are a lot of fun things to do and see at your local library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.^p
