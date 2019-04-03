SARASOTA — The Junior Mantas seventh-grade youth basketball team won one of three games in the Battle by the Beach Tournament Saturday and Sunday in Sarasota.
The Junior Mantas opened play by defeating the Charlotte Swish, 50-45, a team they had lost to last month. Luke Newcomb led the Junior Mantas with 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Shooting guard Amry Wells scored 15, mostly on outside shooting. Cody Mayes added 10 points and 14 rebounds, one of his best games this season.
The Junior Mantas then played the Fort Myers Hoops on a Mission team and lost, 61-46. They only trailed 26-25 at halftime, but the Fort Myers team pulled away in the second half for the victory. Newcomb scored 18, and Mayes and Cooper Benedict each scored 10.
“They’re (Hoops on a Mission) ranked No. 1 in the state in the division,” said Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds. “They’re a very good team.”
The Junior Mantas advanced to Sunday’s bracket competition but lost to the Swish 68-60 in a rematch. The Englewood team only trailed by three points with less than a minute left, but the Swish padded their lead with free throws.
Newcomb again led the Junior Mantas with 24 points and finished the tournament with 68. Wells added 15 in the final game.
“We just weren’t making our shots (in the final game),” Bounds said. “We put up more shots than we did the first time we played them (the Swish) but they just weren’t going in. We played well both offensively and defensively in the first game against the Swish.”
Bounds’ sixth-grade team found the going rough, losing three games. But Mike Munz played well for the Junior Mantas in all three games.
