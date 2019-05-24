School is out so let the summer reading fun begin! Join us to celebrate the start of summer with a Summer Reading Kickoff Event. Our kick off runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.
We have fun entertainment planned for the day and free hot dogs sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
The Museum of Science and Industry is bringing their Star Lab for you to explore. MOSI’s portable planetarium can re-create the nighttime sky complete with stars, galaxies, and constellations. Learn how to interpret the night sky, look at what’s visible tonight, and listen to the stories about the stars.
There will be five sessions in the Star Lab throughout the day starting on the half hour through 2:30 p.m. that can accommodate 30 visitors. Please call the library to sign up.
We have fun and educational programs every Wednesday for all ages planned throughout the months of June and July, centered on the theme “A Universe of Stories!”
We have two kid’s cooking classes scheduled for June 13 and July 18 from 2-3 p.m. with Chef Warren. You can also come celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday with us on Saturday July 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer reading logs are given out at the kickoff event and can also be picked up at the library any time after June 1.
The reading log will help set goals, keep track of books read, and earn prizes for completing goals. Participating in the summer reading program helps children maintain their reading skills during their summer vacation.
The calendar of events for all library locations is at www2.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/calendar.asp.
Here is a list of all our summer programs. Please register online or give us a call so we can plan for supplies:
• June 5, Craft paper planets, solar system hats, galaxy slime
• June 12, Moon phases cups, Oreos, taste moon sand
• June 19, Alphabet ships, crayon resist space art
• June 26, Spanish moss monsters, DIY Eclipse shirts (bring your own shirt)
• July 3, Pyro technology with Florida Public Archaeology Network
• July 10, Craft and space food testing
• July 17,: DIY flying saucers, galaxy cookie decorating
• July 24, Kaye Byrnes, Storyteller
Keep your kids busy and learning this summer at the library!
Big Red Bus
The One Blood Big Red Bus is here from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday. Give the gift of life. Your blood donation helps trauma, surgery, and chemotherapy patients in local hospitals when they need it most. A single car accident victim can require one hundred pints of blood. That's why blood donations are so important.
All donors receive a free movie ticket and a coupon for a free chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A. For more information about donating blood and to make an appointment, check out their website at www.oneblood.org/promotions-rewards/big-red-bus.stml.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Center Complex off State Road 776.
