Our library is lucky to be a part of the Tringali Recreational Campus, where you can keep your mind and your body active.
Join our Knitting and Crocheting group on Tuesday at noon. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
On Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m., join the discussion with Café Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
On Tuesday or Thursday mornings you can bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., we have the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office here to talk about Identity Theft. Join Sgt. Diane Young from the Economic Crimes Unit as she talks about identity theft, scams and how to keep your information safe on the internet. Please register online at www.eventbrite.com or email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
Drop In Story Time is on Friday morning at 11 a.m. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.
On Friday at noon we have another installment of the Great Discussions Group; the topic this week is “Decoding US – China Trade.” You can visit Aundrea on Saturday at our Maker Day from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Learn how to use a 3-D printer or one of the other fun gadgets in our Maker Space.
If you are looking for some physical activity, the Tringali Recreation Center has plenty of different programs to try. The Recreation Center at Tringali Park includes a gymnasium with a newly renovated wood floor and is equipped with six basketball goals. The gym is ready to use for indoor pickleball, volleyball and features a huge rock wall. It is home to a variety of athletic leagues, pick-up games, and whatever your heart desires during our open gym times. The programs offered at this facility include Drop-in Basketball, Pickleball classes, Walking Fitness groups, Summer Camp and more.
They are also having a Spring Break Camp from March 18 through March 22. For more information about class times and fees you can contact the recreation center at 941-681-3742 or check out their online calendar at tiny.cc/03du3y.
Don’t forget to stop in and grab a good book or a movie while you are here!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex just off State Road 776.
