While the library will always be a haven for the printed page, it is also evolving to meet the information needs of today’s society.
Technology has already changed the world, and we are here to help you keep up with the changes. From instructive books and movies, to group classes or one-on-one assistance, we want to provide the tools you need for whatever technology challenges you want to conquer.
At Elsie Quirk Library, we offer a variety of one-on-one tech help sessions with either a technology volunteer or one of our knowledgeable Reference Librarians.
These free 30-minute sessions provide an opportunity for you to get one-on-one technology help regarding your tablet, mobile device or computer. The tech volunteers and reference librarians are happy to offer their assistance to provide solutions for your specific questions or learning needs. They can also help with instructions on downloading eBooks from the Cloud Library or Overdrive to your device.
Check the library calendar for the next “Tech Time: One-on-One” tech help date and call the Elsie Quirk Library Reference desk at 941-861-1207 to reserve a session. You can also find an assortment of other technology classes throughout Sarasota County Libraries, all are open to the public and free of charge.
Technology can be intimidating, but our friendly staff wants to help make it a little less scary. Don’t be shy, stop by and let us know how we can help!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.