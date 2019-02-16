Thank you to everyone who came out for the Cracker Fair! We had a great turnout and enjoyed a bunch of yummy lemon desserts.
You can continue learning every day at your library by attending some of our regular programs. Join our Knitting and Crocheting group on Tuesday at noon. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
Stop in Wednesday at 2 p.m. to get some technology help with Aundrea. Bring in your cell phone, iPad, laptop or other electronic device that is making you pull your hair out. She can guide you through how to get that pesky device to do what you want it to do.
At 3 p.m. join the discussion with Cafe Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County. The topic for this week is “Does everyone have a desire or need to create?” I think for me the answer to that would definitely be yes; although I’m not very crafty. I love to make soup and bake for others, and I also enjoy writing. We have plenty of materials at the library to help you figure out what you might like to create.
Join me Wednesday for our Third Wednesday Book Club at 6 p.m. Our book this month is “The Immortalists” by Chloe Benjamin. The book takes place over the lifetimes of four siblings starting in 1969 on the Lower East Side of New York. The brothers and sisters, Varya, Klara, Simon and Daniel, hear about a magical woman who has come to town that can tell your fortune. They seek her out and each learns the date when they will die. This affects their choices in life from this time forward. The author tells the story of each of them in a separate section told from their perspective. This is an interesting story that makes you think about whether your life is preordained or if you can affect things by the choices you make.
On Tuesday or Thursday mornings, you can bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. to noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers. Master Gardeners educate and provide research-based information to Floridians about gardening, America’s most popular pastime. Their information about planning and maintaining urban, suburban, and rural landscapes always emphasizes environmental stewardship. For more information about how to become a Master Gardener, visit http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotte/master-gardener-program/.
Drop In Story Time is Friday at 11 a.m.. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.
I hope to see you soon at the library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
