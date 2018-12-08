We have more great programs this week, just for you.
Join us for the Knitting program on Tuesday afternoon at noon. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting, either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee, but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
On Wednesday afternoon, join the discussion with Café Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County. The topic for this week is “Define Domestic Violence.” Did you know that each minute, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 20 people are abused by a domestic partner in this country? This sounds like an important topic that will generate a lively discussion.
On Tuesday and Thursday bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
Thursday afternoon, we welcome back Chef Warren Caterson, author of “Table for Two: The Cookbook for Couples.” Chef Caterson is a full-time writer and chef who studied at the Southeast Institute of Culinary Arts. Thursday at 2 p.m., he is doing a cooking demonstration about “Stress-less Holiday Entertaining.” Join Chef Warren as he shares dozens of holiday kitchen tips, cooking hints and humorous anecdotes about the joys and challenges of entertaining for the holidays.
Chef Warren will demonstrate you how you can prepare a dozen or more appetizers without spending hours fawning over each one. And he will show you how to prepare an entrée in under 30 minutes that will not only wow your guests, but once you start it, you can leave the kitchen and join your friends until it’s done. Chef Warren will also share dozens of kitchen tips and cooking hints that will help make your holiday entertaining less stressful.
Chef Warren ends the presentation with a cooking demonstration, preparing a simple entrée that you’ll be sure to use this holiday season.
Drop In Story Time is 11 a.m. Friday. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.
Next Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can come hang out in the Maker Space with Aundrea for Maker Day. We have all kinds of gadgets that you can come try out including a 3D printer, a Cricut machine, video cameras, sewing machines, and more.
We have lots of great stuff going on at the library, but remember that I can always come out and visit you. If you belong to a group or organization that is looking for a speaker at one of your meetings, please give me a call. I can come talk to your group and tell them about the library and all we have to offer, answer any questions and sign folks up for a library card. Give me a call at 941-681-3739. I’d love to come meet with your group.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
