We have more new programs starting this week just for you. Join us for the Knitting program on Tuesday at noon. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
On Wednesday afternoon join the discussion with Café Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County. The topic for this week is “If you could write a best-selling non-fiction book, what would you write about?”I think I would like to write about travelling, mostly so I could write off the travel expenses.
On Tuesday and Thursday, bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
Thursday afternoon, we welcome back Chef Warren Caterson, author of “Table for Two: The Cookbook for Couples.” Chef Caterson is a full-time writer and chef who studied at the Southeast Institute of Culinary Arts. Thursday at 2 p.m., he is doing a cooking demonstration about “Italian Cuisine — Much More Than Spaghetti and Meatballs.” Much of what we consider hearty Italian food in America may be hearty, but not very Italian, at least in the portions we consume it. Learn the difference between Northern and Southern Italian cuisine and how you can create true culinary masterpieces for your loved ones and guests. Chef Warren then ends the presentation with a cooking demonstration, preparing a healthy entrée that anyone can replicate in their own home in less than 15 minutes. Seating for the program is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Drop In Story Time is on Friday at 11 a.m. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian. Don’t forget that the following week on Tuesday 10/16 the Big Red Bus is here from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Help your community and donate blood.
And on Wednesday, Oct. 17 is the big “Bag of Books” sale. Get some great deals on used books and other materials and support the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. Fill a plastic bag with books for just $5 or fill a reusable cloth bag for $10 and support the Friends of the Library and library programming.
We have all this great stuff going on at the library, but remember that I can always come out and visit you. If you belong to a group or organization that is looking for a speaker at one of your meetings, please give me a call. I can come talk to your group and tell them about what the library has to offer, answer any questions and sign folks up for a library card. Give me a call at 941-681-3739; I’d love to come meet with your group.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
